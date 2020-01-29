5 Best Face Wipes to Cleanse, Hydrate, and Soothe Facial Skin From Amazon 2020

Every woman could agree that aside from taking off your bra, one of the best feelings in the world is taking off your makeup at the end of the day. There is nothing like having a bare clean face that feels moisturized and healthy.

As much as we love the beauty and glow that our makeup gives us, it can also lead to unwanted acne breakouts, oily, and dry skin.

Every beauty enthusiast knows that sleeping with makeup on is a major act of betrayal to your facial skin. However, there are days when you are too tired and lazy to remove your makeup and would rather snooze those minutes instead of spending it through skincare.

Good thing we can now easily remove makeup and cleanse our face through the help of face wipes. If you are in search of the best face wipes in the world, today is your lucky day as we have rounded up the top five holy grail face wipes that you can get in Amazon.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette

This daily cleansing face wipes can remove all types of makeup, especially the waterproof ones. The pre-moistened towelettes can dissolve all traces of dirt, oil, and makeup without irritating your skin.

A clean and healthy face does not have to break the bank. You can buy this Neutrogena Cleansing Towellette in a special twin pack for only $8.97. Each pack contains 25 wipes, so it means you are only spending about .18 cents per wipes. Isn't that a great deal?

Dickson's Daily Cleansing Cloths

Who needs water and soap when you can indulge your face with a combination of witch hazel, aloe, and botanical extracts to keep your face clean and blemish-free?

Its natural formula is perfect for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. Dickson's Daily Cleansing Cloth boasts 25 extra-large and extra-soft cloths in every pack for only $3.89.

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

If you have sensitive skin and a sensitive sense of smell at the same time, this Cetaphil face wipes is for you. It is formulated with aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea to help lift off makeup, dirt, and oil without harming your skin.

It is 100% scent-free, alcohol-free, and paraben-free, too!

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes

Just by looking at the packaging, you can already feel refreshed and cleansed in an instant. True enough, by using this Aveeno face wipes, you will be greeted with the calming scent of chamomile.

These face wipes boast a Calming Feverfew extract, which is clinically proven effective for cleansing and moisturizing sensitive skin.

Dude Face Wipes For Men

Who says face wipes are only for women? Men oil up more than we do, so this unscented face wipes infused with refreshing sea salt and soothing aloe is perfect for them.

It does not only cleanse facial skin. It can also be used in the entire body, making it an excellent buddy at the gym, camping, hiking and any sorts of activity that may involve swear and grimy skin.

