Justin Bieber Explains One Big Reason Why He Can Never Remake His Albums

Justin Bieber recently released "Seasons," a 10-episode documentary series on YouTube originals. Luckily for fans, it gave everyone a deeper look on Justin, his characteristics and his ascent to superstardom

Interestingly, in the second episode of the show, the "Yummy" singer explained why he is very particular about his albums and why he can never remake them.

Justin, The Perfectionist

"Once it comes out, it's out," Bieber said before adding: "The reason why I sing it so many times, and people probably don't understand, is I want it perfect."

Bieber admitted that he is a perfectionist and explained where his keen attention to details come from.

"I think for me, things have always been so polished and so perfect, and everything needed to be so perfect," Justin furthered..

The 25-year-old singer also admitted that he worries about everything, from touching his face in a certain way to brushing his hair and staining his shirt. "That's why these little things, I really just don't want even to make that a huge deal."

Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, is exceptionally supportive of her husband's work, saying that being perfectionist only shows how good Justin is at what he does.

"He's so good at what he does that there's whole different energy when Justin is really in his zone doing his thing," the supermodel added.

Hailey confessed that he loves being part of Bieber's process by watching him excel at what he's good at -- even if it means her laying on the couch and binge-watching TV shows to just be around.

Baldwin also revealed that she likes the energy that goes into whatever Bieber works on, saying it's a "really fun process."

According to Hailey, wherever he and Bieber are, it always feels home with him.

What Else to Expect?

Justin Bieber's new docu-series "Seasons" offers an intimate look at the singer's life who launched to fame through YouTube years ago.

The series shows how he deals with his mental health and his marriage life with Hailey. Fans can also see how he works inside a recording studio.

Bieber self-produced the series and spearheaded the project, according to the director and executive producer, Michael D. Ratner.

Ratner said that Scooter Braun, Bieber's manager, reached out to him to say that the singer "wants to tell his story."

There was also footage of him in the studio while working on his fifth album "Changes," which at that time, nobody knew a record was ever coming.

When Ratner saw the footage, he revealed that he's "incredibly inspired."

"I sat down with Justin to see what his vision was for this thing, and it really lined up with what I want to make as a director and storyteller," he said.

Bieber's "Seasons" hold no restrictions. According to the director, nothing was off-limits. The singer was open to talking about music, the process of making music, and life with Hailey in the past years.

The episodes of the series intensify as Bieber shows his toughest and vulnerable times, specifically in the fifth episode.

Fans can also watch part of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, from planning up to the actual wedding. However, one thing Justin skipped on the documentary is the topic of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The director claims that they only want to focus on Bieber's music, marriage and current life.

