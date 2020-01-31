Royal Double: Meghan Markle Lookalike Goes Viral For Eerie Similarity to Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's rise to popularity could be traced back in 2011 when she started portraying the role of Rachel Zane in the legal drama series, "Suits." However, Meghan became a regular household name the minute Britain's hottest and most eligible bachelor put a ring on her finger.

When Meghan finally tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, her face could be seen in major news outlets covering the royal family's every move. Meghan's face is literally everywhere, even on merchandise like mugs, plates, keychains, shirs, postcards, ref magnets and more.

During the first month of the year, the world has been bombarded with Meghan's face after she and Prince Harry made a bombshell announcement declaring their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had enough of their popularity and now aim to live a private and independent life, away from their royal duties and especially far away from the paparazzi and media's eyes.

While Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II gladly accepted their "resignation" and expressed support to the young family's new journey, it looks like the British monarchy can still keep Meghan through the image of this mom who just blew Instagram away because of her uncanny resemblance to the duchess.

A few days ago, Instagram user Akeisha Land became an instant social media sensation when she uploaded a closeup photo of herself in the account meant to share pictures of her adorable daughter, Greyson.

The said photo made her 168,000 followers look twice and even scratch their eyes to check if they are seeing Prince Harry's wife, who is now starting her private life in Canada.

Immediately after she posted the said photo, the mother-of-two got massive comments saying how she looks a lot like the controversial Meghan Markle.

In their Instagram account under @greyson_land handler, Akeisha would often upload photos of her kid wearing fashionable clothes. They also share some Pinterest-worthy family photos sporting matching or coordinated ensembles.

Just like the Duchess of Sussex, Akeisha also looks good in her clothes, and her uncanny resemblance from head-to-toe can pass as Meghan's twin, body double and ultimate doppelganger.

In an interview with E! News, Akeisha said that she did not expect the spotlight to be put on her as she is used to getting praise for her kids' IG photos.





But due to her new-found popularity, she might consider working as Meghan's lookalike.

"I was joking and told one of the commenters on my post I need to reach out to her people and tell them if they ever need a doppelgänger," Akeisha said.

While the now Insta-famous mom says she has no idea with the recent royal family drama, she said she is following Meghan Markle fan page and is flattered to be mistaken as her.

"I take it as a huge compliment. I think she's gorgeous, so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment," Akeisha added.

