Royal in Hollywood? Meghan Markle Now Looking For New Agent or Manager

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took everybody by surprise when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In the statement posted on their official Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they would want to lead an independent and private life while continuously supporting Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Of course, this royal exit now dubbed as "Megxit" only looks easier said than done. It is not as if the royal couple simply quit their gym membership and now free as a bird to find a new outlet that will suit their needs.

There are lots of transitions involved, especially that the 35-year-old Harry has been living his whole life as a Prince.

The minute they quit the royal family, people are left wondering where they will live? How will they earn money to support their family? Are they going to apply for jobs? How about their security team? Will they become instant commoners like us roaming around Target and Wallmart?

Now that the couple and their eight-month-old Baby Archie is back in Canada, people could not help but wonder: what is next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Well, it looks like the husband and wife are slowly but surely starting their post-royal hustle, particularly Meghan who is the only one with a legit job experience before getting "Her Royal Highness" title (which has now been stripped off to her, by the way).

Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan worked as a professional actress and lifestyle blogger. The 38-year-old Duchess is formerly known for her portrayal of Rachel Zane's character in the American legal television drama "Suits." She also reached out to her supporters through her online blog called The Tig.

According to reports, Meghan -- who confessed to love the idea of being a breadwinner -- is in search of a new manager or agent to represent her in the hopes to land a job.

"It can be a manager or an agent, but she's reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects," a source told Us Weekly.

Does it mean that the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model will be joining the brightest stars in Hollywood?

Well, the source did not elaborate much on what kind of representation Meghan is looking for. Aside from managing back her acting career, an agent or manager could also mean someone who can assist her in securing lucrative speaking engagements, close endorsement deals, or maybe follow the Obamas’ footsteps and have a Netflix documentary film.

Meghan be like: "I'm just a duchess, standing in front of the managers, asking them to take a shot on my newfound fame."

The real question here would be, is any manager or agent willing to take Meghan on their pool of talents? Are they ready to take the risk of managing an ex-royal member? Well, let us just wait and see who will be the brave soul to leap Meghan's career.

