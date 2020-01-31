Royal Favorite: Queen Elizabeth II Shows She Likes Kate Middleton More Than Meghan Markle With THIS!

Since Meghan Markle has already moved to Canada to start a new life, that leaves Kate Middleton to deal with royal duties. In return, however, it gives her more time with Queen Elizabeth II.

It is reported that the head of the monarchy and the Duchess of Cambridge have a very special bond.

Oftentimes, royal watchers see Kate wearing some of Queen Elizabeth II's beautiful pieces of jewelry, including tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches. Lucky for Kate, she can wear whatever what is in the Queen's collection whenever she wants.

Anything Kate Wants, Kate Gets

According to the royal author Katie Nicholl, "Kate gets the pick of the jewels for big occasions, and the Queen is happy to open up her jewelry box. Generally, Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she fancies."

During the NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, Kate wore the large teardrop earrings, which has four diamonds framed by a cluster of round diamonds. It was also worn by the 93-year-old monarch at the 2012 State Opening of Parliament.

The Cartier Halo Tiara made the Duchess a true fairytale bride by wearing it. It was one of the Queen's 18th birthday presents that she lent to Kate on her wedding day.

The Lover's Knot Tiara was given to Princess Diana on a permanent loan until her death in 1997. It was initially made for Queen Mary as a replica of a tiara owned by her grandmother. But when she died in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II inherited it.

Kate wore the Lover's Knot Tiara in 2015 and during the 2016 Diplomatic Receptions held at Buckingham Palace.

Kate likes brooches, and since 2012, it is a tradition that she wears an Irish Guards Brooch on St. Patrick's Day parade. Before her, Princess Anne wore it every year from 2002 until 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal dresser Angela Kelly is now one of the Duchess' friends. She is in charge of the Queen's personal jewelry collection and oversees the loans.

"Unusually for Kate, who favors jeans and cashmere sweaters over designer labels, the instruction has been 'go for glamor and don't hold back," Kelly said.

The Queen's Fashion

Kelly also wrote a book called "The Other Side of the Coin." In it, she detailed how the Queen's diamonds remains sparkling by using gin and water.

Some other royal secrets she divulged is that the Queen almost always does her own makeup, except during her annual televised Christmas speech.

According to the memoir, Prince Philip also gives Her Majesty fashion advice that one time, during which he was able to convince her to wear a hat backward.

During a 1998 visit to Malaysia, the Queen was about to attend the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games when Kelly informed her that the hat they picked out would not suit her.

Kelly tried to convince the Queen that with the shape and design of the hat, she could wear it backward. It was not long until the head of the monarch consulted her husband.

"After an amusing conversation, in which I imagine the Duke didn't hold back, the queen had decided to wear the hat the wrong way around."

