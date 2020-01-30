Royal Fear: Kate Middleton Afraid THIS Will Happen With Prince Harry

Kate Middleton's relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle remains a big question mark. What is clear, however, is that the Duchess of Cambridge is close with Prince Harry.

While Meghan and Harry's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family came with a lot of consequences on both ends, particularly the addition of tasks to the other working royals, Kate is more concerned about something else.

Missing Harry

Kate Middleton is not just worried about all the extra work they need to do. Apparently, she also fears how her relationship with her brother-in-law is going to be affected by their decision to keep their distance from the monarchy.

According to the source who spoke to Us Weekly, the mother of three is devastated by the strain that this decision has put on their relationship as a family.

"She wishes to speak to him again. She missed him and fears that she might never be close to him again," the source claimed about Kate's feelings for Prince Harry.

On top of all the personal concerns, the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly been losing sleep. She is in panic over all the new responsibilities added to her hat.

"Kate barely has time to rest and when she does try to sleep, her mind seems to be almost always racing," another source told Us Weekly.

Taking Things Seriously

Meanwhile, a close friend of Prince Harry has weighed in on the issue. He revealed that the Duke of Sussex is not taking their decision lightly.

In the ABC special "Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown," Nacho Figueras said that he has spoken to Harry recently following their controversial decision.

"He has suffered a lot from all the things that have happened. He just wants to live a normal life, as normal as it could get," Figueras said.

However, having paparazzis outside their house in Canada waiting to get a picture of their son has made it seemingly impossible to live a normal life.

"It isn't very normal at all," Harry's friend added.

The decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family may have come as a surprise to everyone, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that it took them long to arrive at the decision. The scrutiny the couple has been receiving from the British media has made it impossible for them to do the things that they want and how they want it.

In the speech he delivered recently, Prince Harry opened his heart out and talked about how hard the decision was for him. He emphasized that it was not a decision that he took lightly.

"It meant so many months of talk after so many challenging years," Harry said.

The 35-year-old royal prince admitted that he has not done everything right in the past, but he felt there was no other option for him and his wife. Furthermore, Harry emphasized that he and his wife are not turning their backs on the royal family or the Queen.

"We are not walking away. We are only taking a step back," Harry clarified.

Prince Harry may not be in the U.K. at the moment to be with his family in Canada, but this does not make him less of a royal. Although the monarchy has decided to strip them of their "His/Her Royal Higness" titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain to be members of the royal family.

