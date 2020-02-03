Royal Influencers: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Can Earn a Fortune With THIS!

Over the years, the royal family has been known for its conservative and traditional approach. Although they have adopted in some major innovations, they still stick to adhere protocols to preserve the mystery and privacy within the Buckingham Palace.

During the past few years, royal watchers have seen how the members of the royal family used social media to their advantage. They use it to communicate directly with their supporters, a medium to share their charity works and give us a glimpse of their day-to-day work.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family and will no longer accept money as "working royals," experts believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can survive and thrive through the help of social media.

In an interview with Mirror, marketing expert Stefan Drew (a.k.a Marketing Magician) said that the royal couple must take advantage of their social media following and influence to support their newfound private and independent life.

"Now they must earn a living for themselves; social media will be all the more important in building that brand and allow them to reach not only their fans but key influencers who may help them commercially," Stefan said.

"Social media is a powerful medium and instrumental to the Sussexes' future. It's a platform for Harry and Meghan to get their brand out to the world."

As of writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account with @sussexroyal handler has a total of 11.1 million followers. But Stefan said that they still need to work on these numbers to maximize the money-making potential of social media, and they can do this by putting vital information about them.

"To start with, they can use it to put rumors to bed and get control of the narrative, which they'll like," Stefan explained.

The 38-year-old Meghan is not new to this kind of business. Before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess was a professional actress and a lifestyle blogger at the same time. She exchange deals with brands to be featured on her blog called "The Tig" and also her social media account, which was taken down when she got engaged with Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, it looks like the royal couple is already gearing up for their post-royal hustle after a marketing agency recently announced that they are already accepting engagements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal," the firm wrote on Instagram alongside a previous photo of the royal couple.

Sheeraz Inc. encourages their client from the Middle East, India, USA and Asia to send their offers so they can take it directly to Meghan and Harry's representatives.

However, per a report from The Sun, the Buckingham Palace denied the couple's association to the firm run by Sheeraz Hasan. They labeled such association as "categorically untrue.

Some of the Sheeraz social media influencers include Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Paris Hilton and more.

