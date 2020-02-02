Royal Nomads? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Looking to Move Again Amid Issues in Canada

In their hopes to live a private and independent life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a sanctuary in Vancouver Island in Canada. It is also the place where they spent their six-week winter break before dropping the bombshell news of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

However, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not contented with the life they currently have in Canada. Rumor has it that the couple is planning to move farther away from their point of origin.

Scouting For New Home

According to a source, the 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry are now eyeing the beautiful city of Los Angeles as their next stop. Apparently, the couple is hoping to spend some of their summertime in Meghan's native city.

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," the insider told E-News.

"They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

The insider revealed that Meghan is specifically looking for a place that will fit her needs. She is in search of the perfect home that would tick off some non-negotiable aspects that she would want her home with Harry and eight-month-old son, Archie, to look.

"Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the source said.

The former "Suits" actress has previously lived in L.A together with her mother, Doria Ragland, during her early days as an actress. She then moved to Canada to film her most popular legal-drama series.

Canadian Press Issue

It could be recalled that during the early days of their new-found freedom in Canada, Meghan already had a rocky start with the Canadian paparazzi.

Through their lawyers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex immediately issued a legal warning on Canadian press after photos of Meghan were taken shortly after the infamous "Megxit."

In the photos, Meghan could be seen spending time with Baby Archie and two pet dogs in a public park in Canada. The pictures are said to be taken and published without her consent.

The royal couple's legal team also said that the paparazzi were spying on the Duchess as they were hiding the bushes when the photo was taken.

Meghan and Harry were said to be alarmed with the paparazzi activity in their current waterfront mansion home in Canada. The statement says that photographers are "permanently camping outside" the mansion and trying to take photos of the royal family using long-ranges lenses.

Why L.A?

This previous incident makes fans wonder if the couple longing for "private life" is earnest in moving to Los Angeles.

If they are already having issues with the almost-discreet paparazzi's of Canada, what do they expect after living in the L.A neighborhood when Hollywood paparazzi are just around the corner?

