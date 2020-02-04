Rihanna's Ex-Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Now Engaged? Here's The Truth!

Just a few days after rumors about Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky surfaced, her ex Hassan Jameel followed her footsteps and got involved in a more serious relationship gossip: an engagement!

On Instagram, Hassan's alleged family member posted photos that fueled the engagement speculations.

The said user, who shares the last name as the Saudi billionaire, shared photos of an engagement celebration including a "Mr & Mrs" cakes with the words "She said yes" and "Will you marry me."

In the next image, it showed a dinner set decorated with "bride to be" balloons on the wall.

Since the user only tagged Hassan and a woman, it caused Rihanna and Hassan's fans to theorize that the woman is the 31-year-old businessman's fiancée.

Nicole Watson, the blonde woman who got tagged on the post, is not following Hassan on Instagram, but she is following Rihanna. She is allegedly connected with the Saudi tycoon on LinkedIn, and she is even following his art page.

The "Fiancee" Spoke The Truth

As soon as the rumors went viral, Nicole got the new nickname "Blonde Becky" from Rihanna's fans and received hate messages because of the news.

One fan wrote on her latest Instagram photo, "You'll never be like Rih and your old as f*** Becky."

"WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN," another one commented.

However, Nicole clarified that the reports are fake and said that she is not familiar with Hassan. She took her dismay on her Instagram Stories and defended herself.

"Wow, being accused of breaking up the relationship of and getting engaged to someone I've never met is pretty extreme," Nicole wrote on her IG Story. "Do not believe everything you read on some weird post."

Good thing some of RiRi's fans stood up for their fandom and defended Nicole from the "immature" fans.

"Y'all making us look bad. Rihanna isn't proud of y'all. It's crazy how fake stories are believed nowadays. Y'all need to leave this woman alone," one fan said.

Another fan said they are sorry that she had to go through all those inconveniences. They also hope that she would soon gain her peace and privacy back after the issue.

Rihanna, Hassan Relationship Timeline

In 2017, the former couple started seeing each other but kept their relationship low-key.

Rihanna only spoke about him last year the night before her Vogue interview. The 31-year-old Savage x Fenty designer was spotted with her mother and Hassan at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

When asked if she is in a relationship, she admitted she is dating and is actually in an exclusive relationship with "someone."

Earlier in August, the couple was also caught having dinner in Beverly Hills. A month later, in November, Riri sparked breakup rumors through her Instagram account and revealed that she is dealing with personal struggles for the past few months.

Months later, the reported split happened. After which, The Sun reported that Rihanna rekindled her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, whom she had a romantic relationship with years ago before Hassan.

On Jan. 17, media people spotted the "old friends" getting cozy during the 2020 Yams Benefit Day Concert right after the pop star broke up with the 31-year-old Hassan.

