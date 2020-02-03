No More Reunion? Louis Tomlinson Calls Zayn Malik Disrespectful For THIS!

One Direction's website recently got a new update, which caused fans to anticipate their comeback. However, Louis Tomlinson indirectly suggested that they cannot return with all five members after Zayn Malik disrespected the band.

The webverse got stormed with One Direction's possible reunion early this 2020, and fans could not help but dream of seeing the members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik (if the universe will hear their prayers loud enough) to stand on stage together again.

On Jan. 5, fans immediately took to Twitter and Instagram their excitement after the boy band's website appeared to be updated and included the line "2020 Sony Music Entertainment" at the bottom of the website.

However, Louis' recent interview with The Sun revealed that he is not yet ready to reconcile with Zayn. It proved that they will not have a reunion with complete members any time soon.

Zayn previously said that the band was "generic as f***" and that he had no "room to experiment," making Louis feel more infuriated toward his former bandmate.

The Sun took the chance to ask if the "Kill My Mind" singer ever thought that Zayn's comments went overboard that it all sounded disrespectful.

"I do. But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews, and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth," Tomlinson replied. He went on and said that the older a person gets, the more that person can recognize if a statement carries malice behind.

"That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat s*** and that's the reality," he continued.

When Did The Feud Started?

In his interview with Metro last year, Tomlinson admitted that he still felt betrayed by everything that Malik did against the group after his departure. He also said that Zayn did not handle the entire situation as professionally as possible.

"But never say never. Who knows? He chatted a lot of s*** in the early days. I thought One Direction was pretty good," Tomlinson went on.

Back then, welcoming Malik if they had a reunion was not one of the things Louis could honestly approve of. He also said he had no idea when he would be able to forgive or forget what Malik did as "he is not yet mature enough to provide a concrete answer."

Malik announced his departure from the popular boy band in 2015 due to stress. He also pointed out that he wanted to be able to relax and "have some private time out of the spotlight."

Their clash broke their relationship, so much so that even when Louis' mother passed away, she left him a dying wish to "get back in contact with Zayn."

Tomlinson assured her mom that they were on good terms with Malik. While things were all okay back then, their relationship took a wrong turn when Zayn failed to show up to Louis' first performance after his mom died. Since then, he started to hold a grudge against Malik -- a grudge that obviously lasts until today.

He recalled how much he wanted to see the four guys again during his performance, but he only saw Styles, Horan and Payne. The support he wanted to receive from Malik did not come, and it bugged Tomlinson the most. Despite that, he still wished the best for Malik.

