Billie Eilish Defends Drake Over Pedophile Accusations: 'Everyone, Chill!'

Drake caught some flack from internet users when Billie Eilish revealed that he received text messages from him. However, the "Bad Guy" singer came to his defense and said that the internet should be more worried about other issues that make an issue out of nothing.

What's The Real Score?

"The internet is such a stupid mess right now," Billie Eilish said as she felt annoyed about the made-up isue that started from her revelation about Drake.

In November 2019, Billie shared that she and Drake were texting a lot. While some wondered what the "God's Plan" rapper would be texting a teenager, others have brought the pedophile card out.

Now, in the March 2020 issue of Vogue Magazine where the young singer was the cover, Eilish opened up her friendship with Drake and defended the rapper.

Billie told everyone that they should just chill, saying: "Everybody's so sensitive. A grown man can't be a fan of an artist?"

The Grammy award-winning singer then said that the internet has more pressing issues to be concerned about. She pointed out that people call Drake creepy for being a fan of her, but they go on voting for Trump -- expressing how irreconcilable people's opinions are.

The Drake Drama

The detractors of Drake came after him again with a more political issue at hand. The Drake drama began when the "Lovely" singer opened up about texting Drake during the annual "Vanity Fair" interview.

In the 2019 editing of "The Same Interview, 3rd Year," Billie Eilish was asked to reveal the most popular people on her phone.

"Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Teyana Taylor," Elish replied. She then went on to say that there are so many famous people in her phone, but she named Drake as the nicest of them all.

he young singer revealed that they have never really spoken on the phone but just texting, but he has always been so nice.

"He is at the level where he doesn't have to be nice, but he is, you know?" Billie quipped.

Many did not agree with Billie's statements about Drake, considering that the Canadian rapper was also texting 14-year old Millie Bobby Brown.

"We were like texting just the other day and he says he already misses me. And I was like 'I miss you more!'," Brown told Access in 2018 during the red carpet in the Emmy Awards. Millie also admitted that she chatted with Drake about boys and helps her.

These revelations from two underaged girls did not sit very well with some people. Many found it creepy. Although both girls said that they found Drake very nice, his detractors are saying that the girls should be worried about why he is texting them. He is a grown man texting and chatting with underaged girls

While people are entitled to their opinions, Billie Eilish asked those concerned that they should focus their energies on something else.

