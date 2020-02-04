Canada Is Boring! Madonna Offers New Home For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Madonna has a shocking offer to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Apparently, she wants them to move out of Canada and just live in her apartment in New York, which has a great view facing Central Park.

Move to Manhattan!

In a bizarre video shared on her official Instagram page, the pop legend insisted that the couple ditch their plans to stay in Canada, saying that the country is "boring." She urged them to relocate their family in Manhattan instead.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world when they made their bombshell announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to take a step back as senior members of the royal family and pursue financial independence.

The two have also decided to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Now, their small family of three are joined by Meghan's mother in a temporary home in Canada. The former "Suits" actress has yet to decide which house to buy in Canada, although reports said she has been eyeing an $11 million mansion.

Madonna has recently visited London for her Madame X tour. In the video that was taken backstage while a jazz music is played in the background, the 61-year-old performer said: "Hey, don't run off to Canada. It is so boring there!"

Moments after, the "Like A Prayer" hitmaker continued saying she is willing to sublet her apartment in Central Park West to the royal couple if they are interested. "It is a two-bedroom apartment with an amazing view of Manhattan. It has an incredible balcony that's definitely a deal-breaker."

Madonna then added that Buckingham Palace has no view that could compare to Central Park West. "The view is much better for sure because there are no guys in woolly hats (referencing the Royal guards who wear bearskin hats)."

The Controversial Apartment

In 2018, the pop star lost her battle in court against the high-end Manhattan co-op board. The judge declared that if family or staff members were to stay in her place, she must be physically present every time. If not, she could lose her $7.3 million apartments in NYC, the same place she offered Meghan and Harry.

The "Material Girl" singer lives in a $40 million mansion in the Upper East Side of New York. However, she keeps a unit in the Harperley Hall Apartment in the Upper West Side which she purchased in 2008. She filed a lawsuit against the board of the apartment after they changed the building rules, restricting the singer's children and staff members from staying in the apartment without her being "in residence" at the time.

According to the report released by Page Six, the singer's legal team emphasized her stature as a recording artist and singer who is constantly out of town because of her tours. However, the argument meant very little to the judge assigned to the case, citing that the singer already missed her chance to challenge the new rule in September 2017.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles