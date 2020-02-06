Scary! Kim Kardashian Reveals Dangerous Accident That SCARRED Daughter Chicago

Most television ads would often portray life with kids as something of pure bliss, all smiles, cuddles, smooches, easy-breezy playtime, and just a world full of love. While a part of it is true, every mother knows that behind such blissful moments are total chaos -- especially in the morning.

If you have two or more kids, mornings (well actually the rest of the day) is a challenge to put everything in order and try to keep the house clean while keeping the kids alive. It is a real struggle.

Despite her multi-million dollar net worth and celebrity status, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West revealed she is just like any other mothers who deal with a chaotic home with kids.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 39-year-old mom-slash-social media personality-slash-entrepreneur shared her how her typical morning looks like, having to supervise the house with four kids.

"The whole day is chaotic, but I micromanage," Kim said.

Kim now has four kids with rapper Kanye West, including six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and eight-month old baby Psalm.

The supermom continued to break down her morning schedule, which is pretty amazing.

"So I get up at like 5:40, in the gym by 6, done, you know, [by] 7, they wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55. Like it's super micromanaged," Kim explained.

When the morning show host Lare Spencer asked what happens when things go wrong, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star admitted that not every day favors in her mom's superpower.

In fact, Kim revealed a specific incident that the family recently encountered involving their child Chicago.

"Yes, I mean the other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair cut her whole face, stitches, we had to like figure it all out," Kim recalled, getting a rather shock response from the audience.

"So, stuff happens, you just gotta go with it," she added. Although the poor baby Chicago got a big scar on her forehead after the accident, Kim reassured everyone that the adorable girl is perfectly fine at the moment.





As if being a mother-of-four is still not a massive task for Kim K's daily routine, she amazingly managed to squeeze in time for her self development.

The "KKW Beauty" mogul is also spending some of her time as a law intern.

"So that's in my afternoons. I go to the office ... and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at about 9 p.m. From 9 to 11," Kim explained before confessing that her studies is giving her quite a hard time although she just finished one year.

"I'm about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California, so it feels good having finished year one. It's very hard," she added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles