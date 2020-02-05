Robert Pattinson Beats Henry Cavil On Having The 'Perfect Face'

In this age of social media, photo filters, and face enhancement treatments, how does one define the real meaning of beauty? Is it by having tantalizing eyes, pointed nose, defined jawlines, kissable lips, or perfectly toned body?

People set their standards of beauty, but if we get to ask science, Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man among them all.

According to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, the British actor has a pretty perfect face based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. This particular equation was initially being used by artists and architects during the European Renaissance to rule out a perfect masterpiece. Later on, it was adopted by scientists to explain what makes a person beautiful.

The result shows that the 33-year-old "Twilight" star got a 92.15 percent score, which can be translated to physical perfection. It simply means that Pattinson's eyes, nose, lips, chin, jaw and eyebrows -- and even the spacing in between his facial features -- came closest to the ancient Greek idea of perfection.

"Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," Dr. De Silva told the Daily Mail.

The cosmetic surgeon, who runs the London-based Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery, explained that they used the "golden ratio" through a new computer mapping technique that solves the mystery of physical beauty.

"He (Pattinson) was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderfully chiseled jaw," Dr. De Silva said.

De Silba revealed that the future "Batman" actor only got a below-average score for his lips, which he describes as "a little thin and flat."

Based on the "golden ration," Pattinson's face is so perfect that he even beats all-time Hollywood charmers such as Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, George Clooney and David Beckham in the said list.

Coming in the second spot is "The Witcher" actor Henry Cavil with 91.64 percent.

"Henry Cavill was a close second. He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position," Dr. De Silva said.

However, it turns out that Cavil's eye spacing scored poorly and did not meet the standard of Greek gods in terms of perfection.

Apart from Pattinson and Cavil, the top five most handsome men on the list include Bradley Cooper with 91.08 percent, Brad Pitt with 90.51 percent and George Clooney with 89.91 percent.

Dr. De Silva said that the result shows that both "A Star is Born" and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actors weak points are the overall shape of their nose and face, while the 58-year-old veteran actor lost points due to the sagging around his eyes.

Meanwhile, the sixth to 10th most beautiful men spot goes to Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling. All of them scored below 89.64 percent.

