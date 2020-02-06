Sweet! Niall Horran Shows Louis Tomlinson Lots of Love After Album Debut

Even though One Direction has disbanded, it does not mean the band members will not hype up each members' new solo albums.

Louis Tomlinson had a fantastic start to the new decade, finally releasing his debut solo album "Walls." Fans of the Tommo have been waiting for him to finally drop his music, which has been the result of his chaotic past and new beginnings.

His ex-band member Niall Horan was eager to spread the word fo the new project and cheer on his mate.

When "Walls" was released on the 31st of January, the Irish lad took to Twitter to urge fans to help the new album make its way to the charts.

The "Nice to Meet Ya" singer tweeted: "Let's get Tommo right up the charts. This album is quality and deserves to be up there."

Tomlinson then retweeted it and wrote his appreciation for the love and shout out, "Thanks so much mate. Loads of love."

Liam Payne also sent a congratulatory tweet for the singer writing, saying how proud he is for his friend and ex-bandmate for finally releasing the album after everything he went through.

Forever 1D

One Direction parted ways in 2016. Since then, however, Louis Tomlinson's Twitter bio still currently reads: "1/4 of One Direction. We would be nowhere without our incredible fans, we owe it all to you."

The popular boyband -- made up of Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik -- shot to fame a decade ago by joining The X Factor and winning third place.

In 2015, it broke the hearts of the fans when Malik announced his decision to leave the band.

However, it looks like the Doncaster-native is the only one out of the rest of the 1D members to remember his roots, as the others have all ditched their 1D tagline in favor of their solo material.

Speaking to Fleur East on Hits Radio, the 28-year-old singer stans the band and admitted that he will forever be a One Direction supporter just like the rest of the fans.

"I'm one of the fans there. I've thought about removing it a few times, and I can't bring myself to do it. It's staying there," tomlinson said.

Not Read to Move On

Besides maintaining his love for the band, Louis Tomlinson admitted previously that he still does not understand everyone's reasons for going separate ways.

"I was f-----g fuming at first," he told The Telegraph. "I thought I'd mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard."

Tomlinson then confessed that he was bitter and angry and did not know why they did not "just carry on."

"But now, even though I don't fully understand everyone's reasons, I respect them," Louis added. However, he revealed he still likes to listen to the band's music now and then and listen to their chart-topping songs.

Speaking to Billboard: "I'm not going to lie, I probably have two or three moments a year, and it'll just happen - normally after being drunk."

Tommo admitted one song that will always have special significance to him, and that is "Clouds" from their 2014 album "Four" -- which reminds him of playing to millions of people around the world.

"We opened the tour with it - and I've got goosebumps now - every time I hear that song, it takes me back to that stadium tour."

