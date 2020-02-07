Shocking Info About Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant's Romance REVEALED!

When Keanu Reeves arrived at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet with a lovely-looking lady, the internet went into a frenzy.

Fans later found out that the lady was Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant.

The red carpet last November was the first time they have been seen together, but recently, it was revealed that the two have already been dating for years.

Grant's actress friend Jennifer Tilly spoke to Page Six about the couple while supporting the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection.

The "Child's Play" star told the publication, "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, Alexandra said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend.' And I'm like, 'Wait, what? What? What?"

The 61-year-old revealed that it was astonishing because at first, she thought that Grant was a lesbian.

"And then all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him, and everybody goes insane, like, 'it's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," she continued, "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

The actress also explained that the "Matrix" star's relationship with the 47-year-old artist works because they are a perfect match, and both are super-creative and "don't buy into the Hollywood hype."

Tilly confessed that she saw Reeves last time at Grant's latest exhibit opening, and he's not "wanting the spotlight because he's a really low-key guy too."

She thinks that the reason why everybody went crazy was that they're "sort of the perfect couple."

"I think everybody wishes they had something like that. It's not a razzle, dazzles Hollywood romance," Tilly added.

The actress said she was not sure, however, if the couple would ever tie the knot, saying that marriage does not seem "hip and bohemian" for the duo. She then called the two as "artists" who are "just going to do what they do."

Last November, 55-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and 46-year-old artist Alexandra Grant first appeared as a couple. In the same month, the media announced their engagement. Such a rapid development of events surprised fans of the actor pic.twitter.com/wRSpijLu2B — all about the stars! (@Sergey2214) February 7, 2020

According to Radar Online, Reeves and Grant met in 2009 at an LA dinner party. The two bonded over their similarities, including poetry, books and art.

After that, Grant was able to read some of the actor's poetry and was "moved by it," so the pair released a book of poetry and illustration in 2011 entitled "Ode to Happiness."

In 2016, they collaborated again to publish a book about grief called "Shadows." The book was a combination of Reeves' poetry and Grant's photographs of her boyfriend's silhouette.

Both are clearly fans of each other's work that a year later, they co-founded X Artists' Books. It is an art-book publishing house that aims to produce "thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books."

Alexandra Grant is a famous visual artist known for incorporating her work with written words through various media, including sculpture, drawing, painting, photography and film.

She spent most of her childhood living abroad like Spain, France and Mexico, which fueled her love for words and languages. The creative artist has exhibited her work in different galleries and institutions worldwide.

Aside from being an artist and a publishing mogul, Grant is also an ordained minister. In one of her Instagram photos, she officiated a wedding in Brooklyn where she was seen wearing a clergy badge.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles