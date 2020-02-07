REPORT: Kesha Suffers MAJOR Blow in Defamation Lawsuit Against Dr. Luke

Kesha and Dr. Luke's legal battle continues.

In the latest development -- in a pre-trial before the actual defamation lawsuit -- a decision by New York State Judge Jennifer G. Schecter had ruled the singer defamed the music producer after she falsely told Lady Gaga that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry.

Major Blow

Variety reported that the NY judge made the ruling after citing Perry's testimony and finding no evidence to support Kesha's rape claim. Perry testified and said that Gottwald did not rape her.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry, or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed," Judge Schecter said in the ruling.

The judge also turned down the singer's argument that the producer is a "public figure," which made the defamation claim even harder to overcome.

According to BBC, public figures need to prove actual malice or gross responsibility on the part of a defendant accused of making false claims. In contrast, non-public figures need to prove that false claims harmed them.

Judge Schecter added that the only reason Gottwald has any public connection to the issues raised is that they were raised in this lawsuit.

Kesha's Next Step

However, Kesha's legal team said they are still going to appeal.

"We disagree with the court's rulings," Kesha's representative told Fox News. "We plan to appeal immediately."

Dr. Luke's lawyer said that Kesha abandoned her "meritless case" against his client more than three years ago. The producer is reportedly pursuing this specific lawsuit to seek recovery for "the serious harm Kesha's false accusations of rape" have cost the music producer his family and business.

Additionally, the judge stressed that this ruling did not provide a definitive answer to whether the music mogul really sexually assaulted his talent. It will be determined in a separate trial.

"Dr. Luke looks forward to the trial of his case where he will prove that Kesha's other false statements about him were equally false and defamatory," Dr. Luke's representative added.

The "Prayer" singer was also ordered to pay Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, $373,671.88 in interest for breaching her agreement and failing to pay him $1.3 million in royalties due in a timely manner.

What Happened?

In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke for sexual assault, and in return, he sued her for defamation and breaching contract.

Kesha claims that the music expert gave her a "date rape drug," which caused her to fall violently ill. During that time, they were at a nightclub in 2005 and Gottwald reportedly took Kesha to his hotel room where the singer alleged that she was raped.

Their legal dispute captured headlines and sparked a lot of controversial conversations.

In his lawsuit against the singer, Dr. Luke claims she smeared him with false rape allegations. He believes that Kesha's legal team cooked up a sham lawsuit complaint so that she can get her out of her recording and publishing contracts.

