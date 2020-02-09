Amber Heard Shows Off PDA With New Girlfriend Amid Domestic Violence Controversy

Amber Heard does not seem bothered by the issues surrounding her and Johnny Depp. In fact, she looked cozy as usual when she introduced her new girlfriend to the public.

For the first time since the leaked tapes that showed Amber abusing Depp, Heard stepped out to attend the star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party in Los Angeles. However, she did not appear in public alone.

The "Aquaman" actress was photograpped holding hands with cinematographer Bianca Butti. The two attended the Vanity Fair and Saint Lauren's pre-Oscars party and stayed snuggly throughout the night.

E! News reported that the 33-year-old actress introduced Butti to a friend after they chatted with other guests, saying "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."

It was not the first time the two sparked romance rumors.

In January 2020, the two visited Palm Springs together and got photographed kissing. The intimate meet-up was followed by their PDA-filled moment at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles, California where they stepped out together hand-in-hand.

Their relationship is not yet Instagram official, as they have not shared any photographs of themselves on their accounts yet. Butti's page only has updates on her breast cancer battle, and Heard follows her on the said social media platform.

Amber Saying Goodbye to "Aquaman"?

While Amber is happy to welcome a new flame in her life, the pleasure might be short-lived since she is about to lose her award-winning role in "Aquaman."

The actress became well known for her role as "Mera" in the film. However, according to The News, a report stormed the internet and claimed that Warner Bros -- the company behind the successful "Aquaman" franchise -- is considering to replace Heard starting "Aquaman 2."

Though the said announcement warned online users that the replacement news has not been confirmed yet, they also took note that several executives of the studio want to start recasting the role of "Mera" and apply the necessary changes immediately.

The news came after an explosive leaked audio recording revealed that the actress abused her ex-husband, Depp. She even caused him financial losses after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that allegedly pointed out her experiences as a domestic violence victim.

According to the same report, the decision might be pushed through in the future due "to the bad press surrounding the actress and the huge number of fans who are now turning against her."

Even her former fans sided with Depp and started to seek justice for him through a petition they launched on change.org. The said petition aims to remove Heard from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie "Aquaman."

Jeanne Larson, the user who started the movement "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2," has now garnered 300,000 signatures from the previous 150,000 goal.

Since they addressed it to Senior Vice President of Publicity and Communications of DC Warner Bros., Courtney Simmons, and DC Entertainment, it is impossible that their voices have not reached the management yet. Only time will tell whether they will let Amber Heard continue her role on "Aquaman" or not.

