LOOK! Amber Rose Gets Interesting New Tattoos ... On Her FOREHEAD!

Amber Rose surprised everyone with something noticeably new on her face.

A photo of the star made rounds on Instagram last week as amber was seen with a tattoo on her forehead. That must have hurt!

Amber Rose's Good Deed

The new look of the mom of two was revealed by a fan after Amber offered to cover her bill. The said fan, who goes by "Not Your Kitty Cosplay" on IG, revealed that Rose paid for what she bought at DollSkill after her card got declined.

The caption of her post read: "I was just shopping at DollSkill when my card got declined. I walked away to call my bank when the cashier came to me with a shopping bag and said, 'This is for you from Amber Rose,' LA is WILD Y'all!"

Rose has not been very active on social media in the last two days and has yet to share snaps of her new tattoos on her official Instagram account. However, a fan of hers already has.

The image posted by the confirmed that the tattoo was real. Amber Rose got her children's names tattooed on her forehead.

Amber's New Tattoos

The said image, however, is not the only proof that Amber has a new ink. The 36-year old model showed off her tattoo in a CoolKicks YouTube video.

It is a Los Angeles based store that sells new and used sneakers. Alexander "AE" Edwards, a music executive and the father of her youngest child, also made an appearance in her video.

Throughout the entire 25-minute video, the tattoos that read "Slash and Bash" were very much visible. "Bash" is the nickname she gave her son Sebastian who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Both tattoos were written in cursive right under her hairline.

However, several fans were not impressed with that star's decision to get her kid's names tattooed on her face.

Some of them asked if she does not have any plans of having more kids. Another commenter said that she hoped the tattoo on the forehead was an April's Fool joke, though she expressed her admiration for the model's good deed.

One fan simply stated that the tattoo was "ridiculous."

Not Your Kitty Cosplay left a comment to defend the model saying, "Who cares, she's a millionaire!"

On Motherhood

A mother's love lasts forever and so does her tattoo. Amber Rose showed her unconditional love for her sons Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards by having their names inked on her forehead.

Rose has not been shy about how much she loves being a mom. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West revealed that Sebastian's unconditional affection for her always brings tears to her eyes.

The model welcomed Slash in October 2019. A month before she gave birth, Amber revealed that she was more than ready to give birth.

"It's not a game, it's a big boy in there," she wrote. The model also said that she was already on bed rest at that point waiting for the coming of her second child.

The Slutwalk founder and Alexander Edwards have been dating since September 2018. The couple confirmed that they were expecting in April 2019.

