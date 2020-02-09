Kate Beckinsale Falls Victim to Cyberbullying -- Here's How She Fights Back!

Despite her celebrity status, Kate Beckinsale has fallen victim to internet trolls. The cyberbullying she experienced, however, pushed her to fight back.

Her response was simply "intense."

A Beautiful Puppet

The internet has become a very useful platform in terms of news and communication. However, it has also become a platform for haters to express negative commentaries about famous strangers. Celebrities, models, and influencers often fall victim to such negativity, and Kate Beckinsale is the most recent one on the list.

Kate has been the next subject of criticisms after posting a picture of herself looking as gorgeous as ever. An internet user commented on her photo and compared her to one of "Madame Tussauds artificial puppets."

Although she had been mistaken as Kate Middleton, one of her followers left a rude comment that was definitely uncalled for. However, Kate did not let the troll's nonsense comment slip away and clapped back with a rather savage response

"Let's swap so I could look like a bald c*nty man," Beckinsale replied.

The conversation, of course, did not end there. When the interaction was posted on "Comments By Celebs," someone thought it might be a good time to drag Kate on another conversation to get her attention.

The commenter wrote: "Kate Beckinsale: You can't handle the truth...w/o lashing like an injured scorpion...not good look honey."

The comment also cited the PDA of the actress with her ex-beau Pete Davidson at a Los Angeles Lakers game. While there is so much to unpack in the comment itself, Kate simply replied "I love it when you call me honey" which came with a kiss emoji.

Another commenter wrote to correct the troll that the PDA happened in a hockey game and not the Lakers'.

Feeding The Trolls

Kate is not the first celebrity who fed the trolls by commenting back. In fact, this was not Kate's first time to talk back.

The "Underworld" star has become one of the takedown queens in social media, as she does not make nasty comments come by without a fight.

The year has just begun but Beckinsale has shut down several trolls online with her comeback comments.

Recently, the actress was linked to Machine Gun Kelly after they were seen hanging out. Her Instagram followers pointed out how inappropriate it was for her to date the young rapper because he was a good friend of her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The actress also recently uploaded a video of her cat, Willow, on Instagram knocking over a glass of wine. It was met with a barrage of criticism of whom she should and should not be dating.

"Machine Gun Kelly Really?! I'm out! You are infected," a user commented, to which Kate responded, "Why don't you worry about the things that are happening and donate to the Australian wildfires instead of wasting your time on things that are never happening. Please get a f**king life."

Not only is it a brilliant way to shut down a troll, but it is for a good cause, too.

