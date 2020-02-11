Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want to Have More Kids -- Here's Why

Between managing a clothing and beauty line, law school, a reality TV show, and her family, Kim Kardashian definitely has her hands full. And while she is not saying she cannot have more kids, she just thinks that it might not be a good idea at the moment.

Not a Hard No

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star poured her heart out to Laura Wasser on the latest episode of her "All's Fair" podcast. When she was asked about the possibility of having more children with husband Kanye West, the reality TV star said that the desire to have more children has always been there.

However, Kim believes that their resources say otherwise.

"I can't really do more because I really want to go to school and do other exciting stuff," Kim revealed. "I could do two more, but I don't think I should."

During a segment in the podcast, Kim also shared that if they decide to have more babies, she would have to go through in vitro fertilization.

"I'm going to turn 40 and I don't want to be a kind of an old mom," Kim admitted before highlighting it is one of the reasons why she thinks that having four kids is already good enough.

However, Wasser told Kim, "If anyone can do it, it's you," in a confident tone. But then, she added that Kim might want to make sure that she is able to pay careful attention to the four children she already has.

Kim agreed by saying, "That's the thing -- I want to pay attention."

The mom of four believes that her kids -- Psalm, 9 months, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 6 -- need all the attention she could give them.

Kanye Wants More

Kim has also previously echoed the comments she recently made about having more children, despite the fact that her rapper husband has always wanted to have more kids. Kanye West openly talked about wanting to have seven kids.

"I love my babies so much but four is all I can handle considering how busy I am," the KKW beauty mogul said during a Q&A session in her Instagram stories in August of 2019. She added that her babies need so much of her attention and she wants to give it to them.

With that said, adding more kids would mean less time for the kids she already has.

Ahead of Psalm's birth last May through a surrogate, a source close to the family revealed to PEOPLE that Kim and Kanye were all too excited for the arrival of their fourth child. "Their excitement was through the roof thinking that their fourth child would complete their home," the source added.

"Kim has always wanted to have four kids. She talks about it all the time," the insider said before adding "she's not likely to have more after Psalm.

On the podcast on Tuesday, Kim also gave the details on how much it would cost to have in vitro fertilization as well as the surrogacy process. "It would cost roughly $120,000 if you go through a broker and about $80,000 at a minimum. It is definitely a large expense," the star said.

