Jim Carrey Disgusts People For Inappropriate, Sexist Joke On A Reporter

Jim Carrey managed to be a household name and become Hollywood's leading funnyman with his expressive slapstick style of comedy. However, it seems that the "Ace Ventura" star failed to deliver a good joke recently.

Carrey has received tons of criticisms recently after blurting out an inappropriate response towards a female reporter.

While promoting his new adventure comedy film "Sonic the Hedgehog" where he portrayed the iconic evil genius, Dr. Robotnik, Heat magazine reporter Charlotte Long asked the actor about the one thing left to do on his bucket list.

"In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all, you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?" Long asked Carrey.

Perhaps in a joking manner, Carrey replied, "Just you. That's it. It's all done now."

Unfortunately, the "Dumb and Dumber" star's joke fell flat. The entertainment reporter was left speechless and said with a laugh "I don't know what to say to that," to which Carrey answered, "just own it."

The 58-year old actor's comment sparked a huge controversy online, leading to a point that people are labeling him as sexist.

"@JimCarrey your comment to the reporter was beyond rude and sexist. Own that," one Twitter user retorted while tagging Carrey's Twitter account.

One user even called out the "Man of the Moon" star for his response, saying "it is unacceptable".

Meanwhile, netizens were all praises for the reporter, as she managed the interview gracefully. Long has made her Twitter account public after the incident.

Carrey has not yet addressed any of this issue. However, other social media users defended the comedian, saying that people are just being so sensitive and that Carrey was just referring to the interview being on his bucket list and not implying to Long.

"He didn't insinuate sex, he said he was done with his bucket list. It was an off the cuff remark. People need to relax. If anything he made it seem like it was the interview on his bucket list. He was trying to be nice. Relax everyone," another Twitter user commented in defense of Carrey.

Just weeks ago, the "Liar Liar" star was also under fire for giving creepy jokes with Australian Oscar nominee Margot Robbie during "The Graham Norton Show".

In his interview with the U.K show, the actor insinuated that the "Suicide Squad" actress only succeeded in the film industry because of her good looks.

"You're really something, Margot Robbie," Carreysaid. "It's incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's pure talent there."

The 29-year-old actress-turned-producer chuckled and shrugged off the actor's comment and proceeded with the interview.

Viewers took to social media to say that it was an embarrassing and disrespectful act coming from an award-winning actor.

