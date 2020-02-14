Wendy Williams Slammed Big Time For Controversial Gay Comments -- APOLOGIZES!

Wendy Williams has always been known to speak her mind, and she does so bluntly. However, her latest remarks about gay men wearing women's clothes is definitely uncalled for.

Now, Twitter users have slammed the television host for it.

Say It As You Mean It

During the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, the host criticized all men for thinking that they know what women go through. It started when the host asked her audience who was going out for Galentine's Day -- a holiday celebrated the day before Valentine's to encourage women to celebrate womanhood.

Williams expressed her delight when the women from her audience cheered, but she lost her cool when she saw a man clap.

"If you're a man and you're clapping, you are not even a part of this. You don't understand the rules of the day," the host ranted, per Radar Online. She continued on to say that the holiday (referring to Galentine's Day) is all about women going out and getting saucy without their men.

"You are not a part of it. I don't care if you're gay. You don't get an [menstruation] every 28 days," Williams exclaimed.

After that, she started talking about gay men, and that is when she got personal -- a little too personal, to say the least.

"Stop wearing our skirts and our heels," Williams said, referencing the popular style called gender-fluid fashion. "Seriously, what do we girls have left for ourselves?"

It did not take long for gay men, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community to blast the TV host for her seemingly insensitive comments.

One Twitter user wrote: "Woah... did @WendyWilliams just say gay men need to stop wearing high heels & skirts ??? Crazy because a lot of Gay men & Trans men support her because SHE LOOKS ALOT LIKE THEM! I am a Straight woman & I was offended! Some shit you should KEEP TO YOURSELF."

Another user pointed out: #"WendyWilliams is trying to alienate the gay community when they are some of her biggest supporters. Oh, dear."

Lesson Learned

After the massive backlash she has received, the 55-year old television host apologized for the offensive comments she said about gay men wearing women's clothing.

On her official Twitter account on Friday, the host shared a video where she can be seen apologizing to the gay community. She claimed to be "out of touch" with her words after being heavily criticized for the remarks she made on Thursday's episode.

Wendy explained that she herself found her comments offensive, saying she watched the episode when she got home to critique her performance like she always does. The host became teary-eyes when she began to reflect on the long career that she has had.

"I didn't mean to hurt anyone. I was just having a conversation. I live and let live every day," Williams said.

Wendy then expressed her gratitude to the community for supporting her and promised the gay community that she "will do better."

