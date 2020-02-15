Heartless Royals? 15 Loyal Staff Now Jobless After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Close Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very clear in their Instagram announcement that they wanted to lead an independent life. Their recent move only proves that they do not have any plans on turning their back around as working royals.

While their little family is currently enjoying the private life that they have always dreamed of in Canada, it looks like more than a dozen royal aide are busy updating their resumes and LinkedIn profiles and embark on a job hunt adventure.

This is after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly fired most of their staff back in the United Kingdom.

"Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed," a source told the Daily Mail.

"While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies."

Apparently, Meghan and Harry fired all 15 of their very loyal staff earlier this year after making the bombshell announcement of stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The rest of the senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles,and Prince William, are aware of the office closure. And while some of the very loyal staff were given other roles in the Buckingham Palace, some unlucky employees had been totally cut off.

Terminated Staff

Among those included in the royal layoff is Clara Loughran, who made headlines back in May 2018 as the mystery girl who handed the bouquet to Meghan in her May 2018 royal wedding. She would lose her post as Harry's program coordinator.

Another terminated staff is communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, who organized the couple's successful tours in Australia and Africa. She was also previously offered to be a member of the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II in exchange for her loyalty to the Palace.

Julie Burley, a press officer who worked with Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's "Heads Together" mental health campaign, is also said to lose her job.

Social media expert David Watkin and communications chief Sara Latham, who both worked for prominent people and companies before becoming a royal staff, have also been axed from their jobs.

The royal insider revealed that the entire team was shocked by the announcement and the fact that they will no longer have a job.

"They are all good people, very loyal and brilliant at their jobs, and everyone feels incredibly sorry for them," the source said.

But instead of packing their stuff immediately, the team is said to have spent their last few weeks working to help their ex-royal bosses to arrange their future private life.

"The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements," the source added.

Meghan's New Crew

The firing of employees came after rumors that Meghan allegedly hired a new pool of U.S.-based agents and publicists who once worked with her during her acting days.

Prince Harry will remain to have a privately-employed team back home to work on his new green travel project called "Travalyst."

