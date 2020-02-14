Royal Blackmail: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Accused of Threatening Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fully settled down in a cozy home in Vancouver Island, and if the rumors are correct, they seem to have a pretty lovely time away from the royal family.

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their nine-month-old adorable baby Archie have found the independent life that they always dreamed of, mommy and daddy are also putting their sleeves up to do the real hustle and fund their "private life."

Recently, the ex working royals are said to have attended their first joint appearance since "Megxit." The 35-year-old Prince attended a private investment summit sponsored by JPMorgan in Miami. While Meghan only introduced her loving husband in the event, the couple reportedly earned a whopping $1 million for the said speaking engagement.

There are also left and right rumors that the 38-year-old Duchess is set to close a lucrative deal with Disney.

Blackmailing Royals?

Despite these efforts to hustle and be financially independent, the Sussexes are still allegedly making outrageous demands from the royal family, which could be considered as blackmailing.

According to reports, the former actress turned royal is threatening the royal family to have a tell-all interview if they will not give her demands.

"There is a veiled threat that if Harry and Meghan don't get what they want, they will cut all ties and give a blockbuster interview. It's almost blackmail," royal author Phil Dampier said in an interview with New Idea.

The author of "Royally Suited, Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words" is not the first one to claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working their way to "milk" a payout from the royal family.

A source recently told Radar Online that Prince Harry and Meghan are threatening to have a blockbuster interview exposing all the "dirt" of the royal family.

"Apparently, Meghan told friends that life behind the palace walls is toxic and even accused the royals of sexism and racism," the insider said.

"The royals fear that she'll want $90 million from the coffers to finance their new life in return for keeping her mouth shut!" the source added.

The report also stated that this strategy of Meghan and Harry particularly upset the next heir to the crown, as he shelled out millions of money from his own pocket to fund Harry and his family's newfound life.

"(Prince Charles) secretly funneled millions of his own money to bankroll Harry and Meghan's luxury lifestyle," the insider said.

Possible Interviews

As of writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made any deals to have an in-depth interview with any media outlet, not even the couple's good friend, Oprah Winfrey. There are rumors that Meghan is planning to have her first interview with the famous American host, Ellen DeGeneres, but neither the couple or Ellen has confirmed or denied the gossip.

While tell-all interviews are still far from reality, Page Six reported that Prince Harry is also working on a deal with multinational investment bank, Goldman Sachs. The agreement is to have a speaking engagement that will be broadcasted on the company's YouTube channel.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles