Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In White Bikini, Turn Heads With Well-Toned Body!

Jennifer Lopez is sizzling hot in her new white bikini photo.

Everyone is drooling looking at the most recent social media post by J.Lo. The impressive show of her well-toned abs came days after she celebrated a romantic Valentine's date with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Fab & Fit at 50

The 50-year old superstar is a living example of the saying that age is just a number. She posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account showing off her fit frame. She looked relaxed enjoying what seems to be a stress-free weekend.

In the caption, she wrote, "Relaxed and Recharged," all while looking fierce in her white string bikini.

Undoubtedly speaking for all her fans all over the world, one Kim Kardashian had only one word to say in the comments section: "Damn!"

Lopez has always had a toned body, but her trainer explained that her incredible shape is a product of her hard work.

"She's got a crazy discipline," her trainer said previously.

It is undoubtedly impressive how Jennifer has maintained her healthy-looking body after all these years. Her healthy and happy disposition takes all those years off her age, and she looks as if she is only in her 20s.

The "Hustler's" actress posted the photo days after her romantic dinner with Alex Rodriguez for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Treat

In the celebration of the love day, both Rodriguez and Lopez posted a montage of all the special moments they had together. Most of the photos were too adorable.

"To love and be loved. That's happiness," Lopez wrote in the caption of the clip. She further wrote that her heart is full as he (Rodriguez) makes all her biggest dreams come true. "I love you so much," the singer added with five hear emojis.

In his own caption, the retired baseball player gave his fiancee credit for making him the best version of himself. He said he is a "better person" because of her.

"Happy Valentine's day to my Champion and Superstar," Alex wrote before going to say about how much joy he has because of Lopez. "Every day with you is a blessing and I'm so lucky."

Post-Super Bowl Aftermath

Lopez is likely to be enjoying all the free time that she has now after her epic performance at the Super Bowl LIV with Shakira. She has spent months preparing for that performance, wanting to make sure everything was perfect.

Earlier this month, football fans across the country were impressed by the halftime performance of Shakira and J.Lo. What made it even more special was the fact that it featured a special performance from somebody very close to the "Waiting For Tonight" singer.

J.Lo performed with her daughter Emme Maribel on stage.

The proud mom of the 11-year old girl said that her baby girl was not a bit nervous about performing in front of a huge crowd.

"She has the performance gene," said Lopez. 'She doesn't let the pressure of the performance get to her," Lopez told Jimmy Fallon. "That's what you have to be when you're up there, you kind to have control (of yourself," the singer added.

