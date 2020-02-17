Royal Struggle: Prince William Makes Big Revelation About His Mental Health Issues

Mental health awareness is an advocacy that is close to the heart of Prince William.

Although everyone knows that there is a lot of pressure on him right now as he takes over most of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tasks after the Sussexes stepped back as senior members of the royal family, the future king is really upping his game.

"We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle," Prince William said in a short film that will be played at FA Cup, per BBC.

In his hopes to raise awareness for men's mental health and as head of the Football Association, Prince William also expressed his desire to to rename the FA Cup to Heads Up FA Cup.

Speaking to John McGinn of Aston Villa, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that everybody needs to "speak more openly" about the issue. Prince William wants to get role models within football to talk about it and show fans that their heroes are talking about it.

"I think having all the leagues come together, the FA, Premier League, and EFL, I think that's very powerful. Uniting football behind one core message," the Duke of Cambridge said.

Prince William also hopes that someday, the campaign will resonate with everyone from professionals to those who do not want to think about their mental health.

"'I can go to my teacher, my family, my friends and say I'm not feeling so good today. I'm struggling with this, or this happened at work or home," he added.

"Once you start speaking like that, it suddenly resonates with a lot of professional people as well as it does with people who don't want to think about their mental health or maybe haven't thought about it."

Since the football community has 16 million fans around the world, the future king believes that it would be easier to use the power of the sport and elevate mental health to another level.

Prince William launched the "Heads Together" campaign alongside his wife, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2016. The royal endeavor aims to end the stigma around mental health.

Much Needed Break

Despite going through a massive crisis at the moment -- with Prince Andrew's scandal, Megxit, Prince Philip's health, and the Peter-Autumn Phillips divorce -- Us Weekly reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be taking a break from royal duties from February 17 to February 21.

This isn't the first time that William and Kate will do this. They usually take a break from their royal duties on their children's half-term break.

Kate is reportedly "in panic and having bouts of anxiety" with barely enough time to rest. Moroever, even when resting, she could not stop thinking about the work that needs to be done.\

Closer Than Ever

However, amid their adjustment period in the wake of "Megxit," Kate and William have been have been "supporting each other" despite being busier than ever.

In fact, there are reports that they have become closer and their bond stronger as they went through the difficult time as a couple and as a family.

"You'd think their hectic schedule would put a strain on the marriage, but it's brought them closer together," the source said.

"Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that's exactly what they're doing," says the source.

