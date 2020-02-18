Amy Schumer Delivers MASSIVE Good News in Pregnancy Journey

Actress comedienne Amy Schumer is feeling empowered.

She has been documenting the painful process of in-vitro fertilization in an open and frank social media post, hoping that her journey will inspire other women and make them feel "less alone."

Anyone who has experienced IVF knows that there are unexpected highs and lows in the process, but most of the time, maintaining hope throughout the journey.

In her latest Instagram post, Schumer revealed that a total of 35 eggs were retrieved from her, and 26 were fertilized.

The 38-year-old actress then shared, "For all of those, we got one normal embryo."

"We feel lucky we got 1. But what a drop-off, right?" she wrote.

The real reason why Amy Schumer wanted to share her IVF story was to let others know it is "painful and mentally grueling," and the success rate for IVF is about 48% for women under 35 and decrease as you age.

"I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of IVF it worked!! It has been really encouraging."

And by reading IVF stories, it made her feel supported and empowered; that's why she wanted to tell how hers went down to her nearly 10 million Instagram followers.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, chief medical correspondent, and board-certified OBGYN told ABC News that what Schumer did was critical in bashing the emotional and societal pressure that comes with trying to have a child.

"It's not just a physical and financial toll. It's emotional. It's psychological. It's social," Ashton said.

Usually, women think of themselves as "failure or have doubt, anxiety, fear and shame" when talking about having babies, so talking about it is "the first step."

According to the Mayo Clinic, IVF is the process in which mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then the embryos can be frozen.

Amy Schumer isn't the only celebrity who opened up about her fertility journey.

Former first lady Michelle Obama shares that her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, were conceived via IVF.

Mrs. Obama shared with "Good Morning America" that she felt like she failed because nobody talked about miscarriages in the past, but instead, just sit in pain and "thinking that somehow we're broken."

She thinks it's important to talk to young mothers about miscarriages, so they never have to suffer alone.

However, some women are not allowed to do IVF due to previous pregnancy complications.

Kim Kardashian West's doctors forbade her from doing IVF again.

While the reality TV star was able to conceive their first baby naturally even without trying, she underwent IVF, followed by a difficult pregnancy during the second time.

North West, her first baby, was born prematurely that after she was born, Kardashian underwent three surgeries to repair her uterus inner lining as it was damaged. Saint West was born a year later.

Her doctors won't put an embryo on her because of the damage her first two pregnancies did, so instead, she turned to surrogacy. Kim Kardashian West used two different surrogates for her last two embryos.

