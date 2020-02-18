Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Relationship WAY BETTER Than Liam Hemsworth Marriage? Here's Why

Although Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are becoming busy with their schedules now, they are proving that what they have is more special and real than what Miley had with Liam Hemsworth.

A source close to Miley and Cody told Hollywood Life that the couple's families have been supportive of their flourishing romance despite only dating for a few months.

The two have been friends for so long, but they decided to rekindle what seemed to be a delayed romance.

The source then revealed that the "Hannah Montana" actress and the 23-year-old musician made their relationship grow healthier by turning the years they have known each other into a foundation.

"There's no drama or fighting between them at all. They're both homebodies a lot of the time. It's just easy," the insider went on.

Moreover, the couple's common hobbies and interests strengthened their relationship even more.

Moreover, even though everything between them seemed to happen suddenly, Simpson previously made a statement about his relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" singer and said that they are doing their best to keep everything about them healthy.

Because of all the messy things that happened between Liam and Miley in the past, the same source is convinced that Miley and Cody are a better match. For what it is worth, Hemsworth's family reportedly wanted someone who came from a more traditional household, unlike his ex-wife.

"Miley will always be Miley, and she's very out there, and as Liam got older, he realized that wasn't what he wanted in a partner anymore," the insider went on. "He wanted traditional, and that's just not Miley."

People knew how the "Party In The U.S.A" hitmaker would never change for anyone, and if remaining who she is means losing someone, she is always okay with that.

What Made Miley And Liam's Relationship WORSE

The public knows how long Miley and Liam dated each other before they got married. However, throughout the years, their relationship got even worse.

The two first met when they landed on the lead roles for Nicholas Sparks' novel movie adaptation "The Last Song." Their relationship developed throughout the filming and they eventually started dating even before the movie hit theaters.

In March 2010, they came hand-in-hand on their first red-carpet event together at the "The Last Song" premiere.

However, when things seemed to be getting serious about them, they also started to engage themselves in an on-and-off relationship.

For two years, they kept on getting back together and calling it quits a week or a month after. It was a cycle they had to do until they decided to engage in 2012 -- which they also canceled in 2013.

Two years after breaking off her engagement with Liam, Miley reportedly dated Stella Maxwell but immediately broke up after a few months.

From 2016 to 2018, she rekindled her relationship with the "Hunger Games" actor through a private wedding. But their decade-long relationship ended after spending eight months as a married couple.

