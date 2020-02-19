Ayesha Curry Has The PERFECT Response To Being Called A 'Farm Animal'

Ayesha Curry had the time of her life in a wonderful place with her husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry. As usual though, there are always haters and trolls who just want to rain on her parade.

However, as Ayesha showed everyone, she will not back down to those bullies.

Standing Up Against a Bully

On Monday, the "Family Food Fight" host shared pictures from her recent vacation at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Instagram. Ayesha and Steph looked so relaxed and happy, but then a troll left a nasty comment on her appearance and said that she looked like a "farm animal."

In the pictures, Ayesha and Steph were cuddling on lounge chairs by the pool. The mom of three looked sexy wearing a pair of tie-dye bikini.

She captioned her photo, "all the things" along with heart, sun, champagne and wave emojis.

As a response to their cute selfies, a troll wrote "Steph married to an actual real-life farm animal."

The television host did not let the comment slip away unnoticed. She cleverly responded to the comment with the perfect clap back, writing, "Yes a GOAT I know."

If you have been living under a rock, Ayesha's response was a great play on the animal "goat" and the common acronym that means "Greatest Of All Time."

Sure enough, Ayesha's response drew admiration, as it garnered more than 1000 likes. Many have also praised the TV personality because she stood up for herself.

One commenter said, "The best clap back I've ever seen!"

"You the real MVP," another one wrote.

Though Ayesha is not the only celebrity that has fallen victim to these trolls, she knew exactly how she wanted to respond.

A Great Time With Family

While Steph and Ayesha were on a getaway, they could not help but share the beautiful time they had. They shared sweet and sexy photos of each other on their own Instagram accounts.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors star posted a sexy photo of himself carrying his wife with her legs wrapped around him. Ayesha was clad in a black and green bikini while playfully licking her husband's forehead.

"Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!" Stephen wrote on the caption. The basketball star has been in recovery from a hand injury for the last three months.

Ayesha jokingly commented on the photo, "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. :-( I love you though."

The couple has been married since 2011 and recently celebrated their eighth year together. They share three children together: Riley, 6, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.

Both Steph and Ayesha are successful in their own fields. They have been one of the most admired celebrity couples not only for their beautiful relationship but because of the strong faith they have. The two have been very vocal about the role that their faith plays in strengthening their relationship.

It looks like no troll could ruin the wonderful time the couple is having. No negative comment should ever do. Responding to an online troll takes a lot of courage and Ayesha is not one to back down. After all, nothing spells confidence than knowing you are loved.

