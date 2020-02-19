Billie Eilish Makes SHOCKING Confession About Social Media Culture

Grammy award-winning artist Billie Eilish portrays a tough look on the outside but soft on the inside personality as she opened up about how hate comments affect her.

The singer-songwriter admitted that she quit reading Instagram comments because it is ruining her life.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, the "Bad Guy" singer and her brother Finneas O'Connell spoke about their experiences with online haters. When presenter Louise Minchin asked whether she reads comments on Instagram, Eilish said "I stopped, like, two days ago. "

"I stopped reading comments fully. it was ruining my life," Billi followed up on her statement.

She also explained that she finds it "weird" and "crazy" that people hate you more the "cooler the things you get to do."

Eilish also said that she uses the social media platform as a way to reach out to her fans, but online trolls have just gotten worse.

On the other hand, O' Connel pointed out that just because it was said online, it does not mean it will not have an impact on a person.

"You feel like your voice is very quiet-even though on platforms like Twitter and Instagram it can reach them directly," Finneas said. "So I think you might see someone who's like a famous celebrity and you might think, 'Sticks and stones-nothing I can say is going to actually be, you know, potent to them.' But it all is. It's all very equal online."

Currently, Billie Eilish has over 54.6 million instagram followers and receives online comments up to 50,000 or 60,000 per post.

Justine Beiber on Billie Eilish

A certified "Belieber," the "Ocean Eyes" singer recently shared via Instagram a clip from an interview of Justin Bieber.

The "Where Are You Now" and Canadian artist got emotional as he tries to explain why he feels protective over Eilish. Justin mentioned the struggles he faced as a young star in the music scene.

"I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn." Bieber said. "Everyone telling me they love me, and, you know, just turn their back on you in a second."

Music's Next Big Thing

Eilish's rise to fame started during the debut of her hit song "Ocean Eyes" in 2016. Since then, there has been no stopping the now 18-year-old artist as she has received tons and tons of recognition and awards worldwide.

Her most recent is during the 2020 Grammy Awards where she won five out of six awards she was nominated for, not to mention it was all major recognitions. Her awards include Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year for ''Bad Guy" and Best New Artist.

Eilish also wowed the crowd as she performed her new hit song "No Time To Die" for the first time during the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on February 18. Concerning this, she was named as the youngest person to write a James Bond theme song along with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

