Royal Scare: Prince William Asked Kate Middleton THIS Horrifying Question

Parenthood is indeed a job full of excitement and joy, but it is also one of the most challenging roles. It is the parents' duty to mold their children to become responsible citizens in the future.

Just like any other new parents, the royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William faced the same concerns after welcoming their first child Prince George on July 22, 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the unexpected reaction of Prince William about fatherhood.

During an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast "Happy Mum, Happy Baby", the 38-year-old duchess admitted that Prince William raised a very surprising concern about being a father.

"It wasn't that quiet in our household. William was like 'Oh my gosh is this what parenting is going to be like?" Kate shared.

Kate also explained that the adjustment period is not a walk in the park and it took them a while to settle as a family.

"It took us a bit of time to get ourselves settled and going again but that's the beauty, I suppose of having a new-born baby," she said. "You are pulled to your toughest and most unknown places that you hadn't necessarily even thought about before."

Mommy Guilt And Kate's Childhood

Aside from being a mom and fulfilling her duty as a senior member of the royal family at the same time, the mother-of-three also opened up about experiencing "mommy guilt".

"There's such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."

Kate also discussed how her childhood has influenced her parenting style to her three kids, Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and Prince Louis (1).

She opened up how she admired her parents, Michael and Carole, for being hands to her and her siblings (Pippa and James) and for teaching them how to appreciate simple things in life.

" I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun - I'm very lucky, I've come from a very strong family - my parents were hugely dedicated to us - my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us," Kate added.

Her granny Valerie Glassborow, who worked as a Codebreaker at Bletchley Park during World War II, also played a big role in her early childhood. Kate revealed that the memories she has with her grandmother "really stood out" the most to her.

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us".

The future Queen consort added, "And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now".

Commitment to Childhood Development

One of the Duchess of Cambridge's advocacy is focused on the early stages of children's development.

It was just recently when she launched a U.K.-wide online survey to help improve early childhood development. The information collected from the said survey will be used to create a national conversation and to help build a "lasting change for generations to come".

Titled "Five Big Questions", the online survey asked participants for their opinion on towards child's development influences.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles