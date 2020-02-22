Babies Next? Gigi Hadid Makes Surprising Confession Zayn Malik Reconciliation

Gigi Hadid's rise to fame is not only because of her short stint in the reality-television show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" but due to her hard work and persistence to penetrate the modeling industry.

With this, she is now considered as "one of the highest-paid supermodel" next to BFF and reality star, Kendal Jenner and fellow IMG supermodel, Karlie Kloss.

The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel has been in the industry for more than a decade by starting off as a baby "Guess" endorser.

She reveals she wants to settle down and have a family of her own.

In an interview, Hadid also added that she is unsure whether to continue to be a model or pursue another career.

"I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling".

The blonde beauty also considered living in a much quieter ambiance if ever she decides to quit modeling.

"I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation", she added.

Rekindled Relationship With Zayn

Ending the speculations about their dating rumors, former One Direction member and Hadid are back on track after spending Valentine's day together.

Captioned "Hey Valentine", Tommy Hilfiger's Global ambassador, posted a solo pic of Zayn standing in what seems to be a farm. The photo was shared in Hadid's second Instagram account @gisposable.

Apart from this, the "power couple" has also been spotted arm-in-arm while leaving New York City's Il Buco for Malik's 27th birthday. Her sister Bella and Gigi's mom, Yolanda together with British Popstar, Dua Lipa (who is dating his Gigi's brother, Anwar) has also come to celebrate his birthday.

As always, Zayn looked dashing in his multi-colored jacket over his white t-shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, Gigi complimented Zayn's look by sporting an oversized green power suit and white turtleneck top.

On and Off Romance

The two started dating in November 2015 and since they are often seen together in special events, after parties and family occasions. The couple proves their love in their respective Insta account, sharing sweet photos. Such a major #relationshipgoals!

It was 2016 when the singer-songwriter confirmed his relationship with Gigi over his interview with the "Zach Sang Show". The radio host referred to Gigi as his girlfriend, but Zayn never bothered to correct it.

However, March of 2018 when Malik announced via his Twitter account that the two have decided to end their relationship which Hadid later confirms this on social media.

In his statement, "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at the time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

Just in time for the holiday season when reconciliation rumors arise between Zayn and Gigi. A source told E! News that there has been constant communication between the two for the past few months and that they are giving each other a second chance.

