DadGoals: Stephen Curry Shares Heartfelt Moment With Kids in New IG Photo

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad."

Over the weekend, Stephen Curry proved to everyone that he is not just a perfect husband to his wife, Ayesha Curry, but also the ultimate #DadGoals to his three children.

It is after Ayesha shared a snap of the NBA icon spending some quality playtime with their kids, Riley (7-years-old), Ryan (4-years-old) and Canon Jack (1-year-old.)

In the heartwarming photo Ayesha posted on her Instagram account, Canon looked adorable while wearing a striped blue and white onesies, while Ryan sported a sweatshirt and printed leggings. Riley, on the other hand, was donning a grey leopard printed dress.

All the Curry kiddos were also wearing a big smile on their faces while sitting on a trolley.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old basketball star was dressed in an all-black ensemble and flexin' his muscles under the sun as he pulled the trolley where his cubs were happily strolling.

"THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrt," Ayesha wrote on Instagram, adding a black heart emoji.

Ayesha perfectly captured Stephen's bonding moment with his children and shared it to her 7.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo, which now gained over 361,000 likes, was also flooded with comments from friends and followers who could not help but adore the photo.

"That is so much more fun than a stroller," one fan wrote, adding a hashtag dad in the end. Another one commented: "Beautiful family."

Steph Back in the Hardcourt

Ayesha's post came after the Golden State Warriors guard joined his team for a Saturday practice for the first time since he took some time off to heal his broken left hand.

"It was fun, man," Curry told reporters after his first practice with the team last Saturday.

"That's what you're used to, again, just playing basketball. I've done every rehab you can think of by yourself in the gym to work on your conditioning and skill work, and all that type of stuff," he added.

During the same interview, Curry confirmed he was cleared for contract and eyeing to play ball again this coming March 1st.

"It's always been March 1," Curry said. "But that for me mostly is just to give you a target. You have to have something to work towards in the rehab process because that gives you a barometer for each week, what you're building towards."

Curry suffered a hand injury last October 30, 2019, during a game against Phoenix Suns when he had a collision with Aron Baynes.

The Curry Energy

Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry's presence boosts the team's energy during the Saturday practice.

"I think everybody's excited. He got an ovation today when I told the group he was going to scrimmage with us. Everybody was excited. It will be good for our young guys to feel what it's like to play with him and vice versa," Kerr said.

Curry's return will be in time for Warriors' match against Washington Wizards next Saturday.

