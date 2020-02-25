'A Quiet Place 2': Expect More Monsters ... and Survivors!

"A Quiet Place Part II" will not be as quiet as the first film anymore, as the whole production plans to welcome more monsters and survivors soon.

Following its over two-minute official trailer on Jan. 1, 2020, Paramount Pictures released the second teaser which shows Emily Blunt's character and her children Regan and Marcus (played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) running silently to avoid the sound-sensitive monsters that conquered the society.

One of the biggest highlights in the new trailer involves the appearance of Cillian Murphy's character before the camera focuses on a basket where a baby lies.

From that shot, viewers can see more action scenes unveiling the existence of an additional platoon of creatures.

In addition, the new trailer also emphasized the fact that Emily will meet more survivors and fight the alien terrorists. Murphy is also expected to help the Abbott family to survive.

Millicent Simmonds, Okieriete Onaodowan and Wayne Duvall are the great additions to the film that will hit the theaters on March 20.

Aside from the new creatures and survivors, it is worth noting that compared to "A Quiet Place," the upcoming sequel surprisingly has more conversations for a film about silence.

But just like what director John Krasinski pledged, it will be a different kind of sequel. With that said, people can already see from the teaser itself that a massive change is about to happen.

Here's the official synopsis of "A Quiet Place 2":

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Can "A Quiet Place" Be a Trilogy?

Krasinski, whose character (Lee) died in the previous film, will be back as writer and director of the sequel. However, he could not seem to assure himself about another "follow-up" to make it a trilogy.

"A Quiet Place" raked in over $300 million with only a $17 million budget, but Krasinski clarified that it is not enough for them to do another film if ever the sequel would do better than the first one.

In an interview with Total Film magazine for their cover story, the director said that he produced "tiny little Easter eggs" to allow more mythology for the film.

"But, being a Boston Catholic, I can't be like, 'Yeah, of course, there'll be a third!' No, not at all," he exclaimed.

Krasinski also shared that Paramount agreed not to milk "A Quiet Place" just to make money, unlike those franchises that already have a roll of sequels.

"I think we've proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that... I don't want to break that promise to people," the 40-year-old director said.

Nonetheless, that does not mean that he already removed the idea out of his options. If the next film would do as good as the first one, and if the people would crave for more, Krasinski could leave the door open for such a possibility to continue the legacy.

