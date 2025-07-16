"Love Island" USA Season 7's finale nearly imploded after third-place finalists Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley broke up just hours before the live results, and allegedly tried to quit the show entirely.

According to a production insider, the pair wanted to walk out of the villa before cameras rolled on the results ceremony. "They wanted to leave," the source told The US Sun," but we had to force them to stay and attend the results no matter what." The pair, still under contract, weren't given a choice.

'He Lost His Mind a Bit'

Tensions between Huda, 24, and Chris, 27, had been building for days.

During one blowout, Huda demanded Chris cuddle with her or face the consequences. When he declined, she counted down from three, which only aggravated him. "Chris got very tense and didn't want to be taught a lesson," a second production insider said. "He lost his mind a bit... a lot of emotions were sky high."

That fight, according to sources, nearly derailed the entire finale. "It created even more tension," one crew member said. "We were all looking forward to ending this season on the best note possible."

Chris is unintentionally funny😭 asking huda “Why u crying” and “im not carrying u” this is really one of the final couples bro 😭😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/cfUtfBFmIX — m’ (@03683m) July 14, 2025

Later, on their final date, a candlelit dinner floating on a platform in the water, Huda confronted Chris about feeling unwanted.

"I'm having to pull your arms over me," she told him. "When you don't want to do it, it gives me a sense of rejection, which hurts." Chris responded bluntly, "My mama don't talk to me like that. I'm not going to let someone I'm talking to talk to me like that."

Huda ultimately said what had been simmering,"I think we should just be friends." Chris, visibly frustrated, replied, "OK, cool. No hard feelings. I already knew. I've been waiting for you to say it."

Fallout and Frustration

After returning to the villa, Chris told the guys, "I don't give a f**K anymore," while Huda said she was leaving with "a clear mind."

They still had to appear for the public vote, despite being no longer together. Both refused to sleep in the same bed that night, with Chris choosing to sleep outside. In a final moment of tension, he also declined to carry Huda over water to protect her shoes.

The breakup wasn't their only on-air blowup. Earlier that week, a pillow fight gone wrong left Huda, who had recently undergone rhinoplasty, with a bandaged nose. "Chris, you hit me in the nose, bro," she snapped after he accidentally hit her.

Despite everything, they finished third, marking the first time in "Love Island" USA history that a couple split during the finale.

Production staff privately blamed the pair for tainting the show's ending. "Their attitudes were unacceptable and selfish," one insider said. "They ruined part of the finale."