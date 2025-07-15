The 2025 Emmy nominations thrilled fans of The Last of Us, Severance, The White Lotus, and Andor, with these hit shows earning spots among the most nominated. However, the announcement also sparked widespread outrage, especially among fans of Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Luna was notably snubbed in the prestigious Best Drama Actor category, leaving fans of Andor not just disappointed but furious. The backlash has taken an unexpected turn, as many are directing their frustration at fellow Latino actor Pedro Pascal, who did secure a nomination for his role in The Last of Us.

Fans point out that while Luna appeared in nearly every episode of Andor's second season, carrying the story as its lead, Pascal's character Joel Miller had significantly less screen time, appearing in only three episodes of the HBO Max series.

The controversy has ignited heated debate across social media, with users accusing the Television Academy of overlooking Luna's standout performance in favor of a more commercially popular name.

The reactions leave no doubt

"Nominating Pedro Pascal for his 5 total minutes of screen time in The Last of Us season 2 but snubbing Diego Luna in Andor is insane. I'm going to shoot myself live onstage at the Emmys,"

"not like any of this matters but it's a little insane that Pedro Pascal gets a nomination for lead actor for a season of television he was barely in while Diego Luna gets shunned for doing career best workarely appeared in, while Diego Luna is getting ignored when he's doing the best work of his career."

"Diego Luna was absolutely robbed. He was phenomenal throughout Andor and him not being nominated is shameful. He truly deserved all of the accolades for his role as Cassian Andor, but regardless, still so proud of him and how hard he worked on the show."

Diego Luna was absolutely robbed. He was phenomenal throughout Andor and him not being nominated is shameful.



"Apparently, Diego Luna's performance here wasn't worth a nomination...?"

"Not nominating Diego Luna when he gave one of the best performances of the year is vile."

"Pedro over Diego Luna is a joke, and I love Pedro."

"Hate to be that guy and absolutely no shade to Pedro he was great but he should not have been nominated for Best Actor. Supporting or Guest yes but absolutely not lead. Diego Luna for Andor should be up here. Criminal that he isn't nominated."

The reactions have been as surprising as the fact that the Television Academy, which awards the Emmys, ignored Luna's work. Until now, it seemed that Pedro Pascal was untouchable, and while no one is saying the Chilean actor did anything wrong, his fans seem not to be as blind as they once thought.

Now, Diego Luna fans can rest assured that the Mexican artist will be at the Emmy Awards on September 14 in Los Angeles.

Andor received 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt