Royal Stupidity? Meghan Markle Slammed For Ignorance Over Monarchy

As Queen Elizabeth II continues to deal with the biggest scandal the royal family has faced over the years, she has proven that she is not called the Queen for nothing.

Last week, the 93-year-old monarch had her last laugh over the controversial decision of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to step down as senior members of the royal family dubbed as "Megxit." It is by prohibiting the couple from using the term "Sussex Royal" in the future endeavors outside the royal family, as per Daily Mail report.

It only means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not have a chance to "milk in" using the branding that they have always known for.

A few days after the Queen reportedly banned the couple from using Sussex Royals, the 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry made it clear that they will not use the multi-million dollar branding after their transition in March 31.

Through their official website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they "do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Royal Ignorance?

The rest of Meghan and Harry's statement lead to several criticisms in the United Kingdom, particularly on the chosen tone of the statement confirming they will not use the Sussex Royal after the transition period.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey first pointed out how the statement is obviously written by an American, citing that the American author could be the Duchess herself.

In an interview with ITV's "This Morning" show, the royal commentator explained how the official statement lacked a fundamental understanding of how the monarchy works.

"The tone of this statement is pretty pointed. It's certainly been drafted by an American because there are Americanisms in it," Tominey said.

"It talks about Spring 2020 rather than Spring of 2020. And it says 'per the agreement' as opposed to 'as per the agreement."

Tominey argued that while Meghan and Harry play an essential role as royal figures, they should understand that they are not as important as the institution itself.

"Yes, Harry and Meghan are important profile figures. But news flash, no individual royal is bigger than the institution. Not even the Queen," the royal expert added.

She furthered that while Meghan and Harry do not regret turning their back on the royal family, the lengthy statement on their website seems coming from two people who have not yet taken what they wanted.

When asked by the host if the couple will ever be allowed to live a private life, Tominey said that they are already enjoying a private life in Vancouver Island and the British press is no longer bothering them.

"My argument would be, if you want a fully independent, private life, and just to be treated like high-profile celebrities effectively, then you have to cut all ties," she added.

It remains to be seen what will happen next to the Sussexes, but it is certain the drama will not be ending any time soon.

