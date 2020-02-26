[VIDEO] Jimmy Kimmel Sniffs Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina ... Candle: 'It Smells Nice!'

Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines after launching a rather raunchy scented candle, which her company describes as something that smells like her private body part.

The web store "Goop" owned by the 47-year-old actress-turned-lifestyle-entrepreneur is known for selling products that cater to sexual pleasure like vibrators, sex pillows, BDSM Starter Kit and more.

Last month, Goop introduced a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina" that retails for $75. According to the description, the product's name started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and the Hollywood A-lister.

"The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina' -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent," the description reads.

It looks like people got curious about this scented candle as it immediately ran out of stock the minute Goop put it on sale.

Back in Stock

During Paltrow's interview at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she confirmed that the candle is now back in stock.

Goop's lady boss also told Jimmy that while the candle's name started as a joke, she eventually thought it would be a cool feminist idea.

"Wouldn't that be actually cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that? What a punk-rock feminist statement to have that on your table?" Paltrow said.

She also thought that Douglas just let her win the idea, but the next thing she knew, the product with a controversial name is already on her website.

The Vagina Candle Test

The candle's description says it is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes mixed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.

In true Jimmy Kimmel fashion, he did not let the opportunity pass without actually putting the scented candle to test. So he lighted the controversial candle and tried sniffing the distinctive aroma that the name promises.

"It smells nice!" Kimmel said. "It smells kind of a little bit masculine. Realy! It like kind of woody, I don't know..."

The 52-year-old host, who earlier questioned if the company made a test of the product's smell, said that it does not really smell like the scent on the label.

Paltrow tried to explain: "It's not really supposed to smell like a vagina," to which Kimmel replied: "That is false advertising then!"

When asked if the company plans on making a counterpart of the candle for men, Paltrow revealed that a Canadian brand already made a scented-candle with the name "This Smells Like My Balls," which retails 25 percent more expensive.

Badass Mom

The mom-of-two also shared about how his 13-year-old son, Moses, feels about the stuff she sells on her website.

It turns out that the boy transitioned from a mortified kid to a teenage boy appreciating his mom's feminist move.

Paltrow shared a conversation she had with Moses the other day when the young man said: "At first I thought it was really embarrassing there were vibrators on your site. And now I think it's a great thing."

"He's like 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a badass,'" she added.

