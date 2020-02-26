What Happened? Prince Harry Back in the UK, and He's Almost Unrecognizable!

Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom, but he looks far from how he used to be when he was an active member of the royal family.

The Return of a Prince

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Edinburgh Waverley Station wearing something too casual for a prince. Harry was wearing a pair of jeans, a black jacket, and a baseball cap while also carrying a small army green duffel bag.

He arrived a day ahead of the travel conference he was invited as a special guest. The conference at the Scottish capital tomorrow aims to promote eco-tourism friendly holidays.

It has only been less than two months since Harry and Meghan made the "Megxit" official through their Instagram account, but a lot has changed. And while they are still in the middle of negotiations as to the specifics of their desired "independence" from the royal family, it seems Prince Harry is now getting a taste of what life outside the royal family is truly like.

The young prince returned home, this time, by train minus all the escorts and comfort of a grand welcome. The new-look of Prince Harry may shock everyone, but it surely leaves an impact on the prince himself.

While Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might have made the announcement of their resignation as senior members of the family in January of this year, the two are still officially members of the monarchy until spring.

Still a Royal

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. for one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return for several royal engagements next week, which will be their first since they made their exit that shocked the world.

The couple is expected to be in the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5 while Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Ireland to attend a royal engagement as well.

On Feb. 27, Prince Harry is expected to spearhead the launch of a scoring system where tourists can tell how eco-friendly their flights are. Though he has been severely criticized for all the gas-guzzling trips he has had since moving his family to Canada while working in the U.K., the 35-year-old royal remains to be one of the advocates to help save the environment.

Is He Still Welcome?

While Prince William looks forward to seeing his brother back home whenever he pleases, he is secretly hoping that it will not be at the same time as his trip to Ireland.

"It is not that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are jealous of the coverage that Harry and Meghan are going to get when they come back to the UK. but their tour of Ireland is considered an important one. He is hopeful it would get due media prominence," a senior source from the Palace told The Sun.

The trip of Kate and William to Ireland will be the first tour carried out by the royals after Brexit.

While the members of the royal family have private secretaries to ensure that important events that they attend to do not clash, in terms of schedule, the absence of staff for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.K. only makes their return a huge PR problem.

"It is a nightmare as they no longer have control of when Harry comes and goes. The methods and protocols of the royal family could easily be broken to accommodate him," The Sun source said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles