LOOK! Jennifer Lopez Honors Kobe Bryant With Beautiful (Nail) Art

On February 24, thousands of fans and supporters of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant attended a public memorial for him, his daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Many celebrities paid tribute to the NBA star, and those who attended the "Celebration of Life" service has some touching tributes to Kobe -- including singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Ahead of the ceremony though, J.Lo posted a pic of her nails on Instagram.

The manicure was simple yet powerful. Her nails are coated a pinky-beige share varnish with the numbers "2" and "24" printed in gold on each index finger of her hands.

In the photo, J.Lo's hands were wrapped around a white mug that had a gold letter "J" situated in the middle.

The Latina artist captioned the image "24 & 2" with yellow and purple heart emojis in reference to the Lakers' colors.

The number 24 is Kobe Bryant's Lakers number, while the number 2 is Gianna's basketball jersey number which her high school has since retired.

Lopez's manicurist Tom Bachik told E! News: "With Jennifer and Alex attending Kobe and Gianna's celebration of life, Jen wanted to pay tribute. And in celebration, she wore their numbers to honor them."

Other Tributes

Jennifer Lopez was not the only one who paid tribute to the two Bryants.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter opened the service with emotional renditions of her song "XO," which she noted was one of Kobe's favorite songs, and another song, "Halo."

The Queen Bee was dressed in a yellow gold matching suit with purple accent jewelry, another nod to the Lakers. She also has purple-coated nails with rhinestones on each hand that spelled out "Kobe" and "Gigi."

On Beyoncé's website, she also paid homage to Kobe by wearing a Laker's jersey and once again mirroring the team's colors with purple eyeshadow.

R&B singer Ciara also used her nails to commemorate the father-daughter duo. She spelled out "Kobe" and "Gigi" on the inside of her nude-painted tips.

Ciara posted a photo on Twitter that said "Rest in Paradise Angels #KobeGigi" with a close-up shot of her nails.

While friends, teammates and fans mourn the death of the legendary basketball player, many have turned to outlets such as nail art and tattoos to remember Kobe and his daughter.

LeBron's Homage

LeBron James revealed his tattoo that memorialized Kobe on January 31. The tattoo was a venomous black mamba snake with the words, "Mamba 4 Life."

On Instagram, he captioned the photo, "My brother."

Fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis also got his own Kobe Bryant tattoo. The 26-year-old basketball player's tattoo is of Bryant's logo with a black mamba snake wrapped around it.

It also features "The Sheath," the logo that is wrapped by the snake which has been associated with Kobe since 2007.

"The Sheath" is featured in almost all of Kobe's merchandise, including his signature shoe line with Nike.

On the "Celebration of Life" ceremony last Monday, famous faces were at the memorial such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Dwayne Wade and Stephen Curry.

There were also performances from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Vanessa Bryant made speeches for Kobe and Gigi.

