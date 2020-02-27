[VIDEO] Kim Kardashian Punches Kourtney Kardashian In Violent KUWTK Teaser

The Kardashians will truly take things to the next level in the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." From verbal feuds, ther upcoming season promises more physicality.

Season 18 of the reality TV show is set March 26. However, to give fans a glimpse of what will happen next, E! released a sneak peek of the upcoming installment on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the teaser clip unveiled a lot of fighting, including Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian hitting each other.

Kim, Kourtney Got Physical!

Viewers received a warning as soon as the KUWTK Season 17 ended that the next one would be more intense and brutal. Sisters Kim and Kourtney certainly gave their viewers a taste of it.

In the said trailer, which was also shared by the KKW Beauty mogul on Twitter, Kim and Kourtney can be seen going through an extreme fight.

The eldest sister of the clan threw something at the 39-year-old media personality before saying, "You've got nothing to say!"

In return, Kim threw a punch at her sibling and said, "Don't ever come at me like that."

Things took a turn for the worse and the sisters reached their boiling points.

The viewers only got a 45-second clip as a teaser, so it did not show what happened after. (For what it is worth, th teaser fulfilled its purpose).

To recall, there has always been a tension between the two sisters. Besides, the last episode of the KUWTK Season 17 ended with a scene of them fighting, as well.

Continuation of Season 17's Rivalry?

One can recall how much Kim and Kourtney exchanged scathing comments against each other in the past episodes of KUWTK.

Last year, not so long after their petty quarrel over the theme party for North West and Penelope Disick, the Kardashian sisters once again figured in a more severe conflict. However, it was the younger Kardashian who started it after she spotted a hickey on Kourtney.

The 40-year-old socialite refused to tell them the story behind it because she wanted some privacy. Nonetheless, Kim argued that they promised to share their lives through the series before.

The CFDA Influencer Awardee reached her limit and told Kourtney, "We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d."

Kourtney showed her disbelief over Kim thinking that she could fire her on their family show. She then called the idea "crazy."

Because Season 17 ended up showing their worsening issue, Kim warned the viewers about the changes in Kourtney's character in the upcoming season. She even told Laura Wasser on the iHeartRadio podcast All's Fair that they would need an attorney because her sister will get a little more violent on KUWTK.

The eldest Kardashian sister never got physically violent and only scarred people with her blistering comments. However, this time, as seen on the trailer, people will witness a full transformation in the family's characters.

