Britney Spears Shares Scary Video of the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot [WATCH!]

Known for her upbeat songs and energetic dance moves, Britney Spears has undoubtedly spent countless days in studios perfecting her dance routine. Unfortunately, the 90s pop deity needed to trade her dancing shoes for a bulky cast after her recent accident.

The "Oops I Did It Again" hitmaker shared the video of the exact moment where she broke her left foot while dancing in her home studio.

A loud crack can be heard as she twirled and danced barefoot while wearing a yellow crop top and black shorts.

"I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! 'And yes .... I know I'm barefoot .... don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ..... sorry, it's kind of loud !!!!!" Britney captioned in her Instagram account.

The video gained more than six million views and 45,000 comments, one of which is from the actress Selma Blair.

"You are adorable. And that is full on buzz kill. Recover well, angel."

The pop legend's fans also showered her with well wishes amid her injury.

"OMG so sorry that happen to you. I broke my ankle 10 years ago and I still feel it. Get better we need you back on dance grove," one fan commented.

"Stronger"

Recently, Britney was seen wearing a medical boot while heading to a tanning salon in Los Angeles.

Sam Asghari, the pop icon's current boyfriend, took to his Instagram and revealed the cause and diagnosis of her accident.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," Asghari wrote on Instagram along with photos of Britney in the hospital wearing a cast. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."

The Iranian personal trainer also shared a photo of the singer's foot in a cast as he wrote the word "STRONGER."

Britney and Hunk Beau, Engaged?

Speaking of his hot beau, the 38-year-old pop diva met the aspiring actor on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party" where he plays as her love interest.

After that, the couple was often spotted together and even shared photos of them on social media.

In 2017, the relationship was confirmed after the "If U Seek Amy" singer shared an IG photo of them on a hike with a caption "My baby's birthday."

Rumors also circulated that Spears and Asghari were engaged after a massive ring was spotted on her left hand during the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

Neither Spears, her team or her beau has addressed the engagement rumors.

The Grammy award-winning singer has already been married twice. First is with her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander which only lasted for 55 hours, and second is with dancer Kevin Federline whom she shares his two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.

Britney's marriage with Federline lasted for nearly three years before they called it quits in 2007.

Shortly after, Spears met her then fiancé Jason Trawick, but she ended their engagement in 2013 after being together for three years.

