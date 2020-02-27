What Does Miley Cyrus Do to Keep Cody Simpson Motivated? She Flashes Him!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going stronger than they have ever been. Their social media PDA is proof that the two are still very happy together.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the "Wrecking Ball" singer knew exactly how to flirt with her beau.

Social media has been a witness to the unfolding of yet another love story in the Miley Cyrus book of romance. This time, she and Cody choose not to keep their love for each other (and intimate moments) just for themselves.

An Interesting Inspiration

Miley has always been supportive of Cody and his music. In fact, the two have gotten along as friends in the beginning because of their love for music. And now that Cody is recording a new song, Miley took an extra step to show her beau how much she is willing to do to keep him motivated.

Cody recently posted a series of photos that showed himself while working in a recording studio. And because Miley wants to be that supportive girlfriend, she left a rather sultry and sexy comment that gave the world an idea how she motivates her Aussie BF.

In the comment section of the IG post, the "Slide Away" singer revealed to their millions of followers that she flashes him whenever they are apart. In true Miley fashion though, she is never ashamed or embarrassed about her game to make her boyfriend feel loved.

"Where's the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while you record," Miley said on the comments of Cody's post. She furthered: "Tip: Smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You're welcome from all the above!"

Stronger Than Ever

Despite the rumors of the two breaking up during the holidays, they have kept everybody updated on the latest in their romance. The two have been very open about their feelings for each other on social media, and their constant flirting prove that their love is only becoming stronger.

On February 25, the young couple went for matching haircuts from the famous celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger. She posted a black and white photo of them in her Instagram stories.

Cody and Miley first sparked rumors of their relationship when they were caught kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood in October of last year. This PDA came just two months after Miley and Liam Hemswroth announced their separation.

The "Hunger Games" actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his filing for a divorce. Liam has since moved on from Miley and has went back to the dating scene with Gabriella Brooks, while Miley is certainly doing the same as well with Cody.

Miley and Liam's divorce has been finalized, but it remains to be seen when or whether the two will re-marry now that they are single and moving on to their separate lives. One thing is certain though: Miley is happily in love and satisfied with her relationship and how things are progressing with Cody.

