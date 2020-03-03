Caitlyn Jenner Done Talking About Politics -- Here's Why!

Hollywood and politics are two sectors intertwined with each other.

Over the years, celebrities have played a major role in national politics and have contributed to influencing the public towards a certain ideology or political issues.

As the much anticipated "Super Tuesday" is fast approaching, reality star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she wants to stay out with all the politics.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 70-year-old celebrity said she will be more private with her political insights.

"I don't talk politics anymore," Jenner admitted. "I tried the first couple of years [after my transition]. I went back to Washington to make some changes and, to be honest, I just got fed up. I don't even want to get involved anymore."

Big Turnaround

During the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, Jenner was very vocal about her support for Donald Trump. In fact, America's best-known transgender celebrity also earned a wave of backlash from the public for backing up President Trump.

However, throughout his leadership, the longtime Republican renounced that she is ending her support for the controversial leader.

It was after the Trump administration was criticized for having a limited definition of gender. Meaning the gender outside male and female would no longer be recognized.

In Jenner's op-ed for The Washington Post, she slammed the president and claimed that she "was wrong" about her decision to vote for Trump.

"Sadly, I was wrong," Jenner penned the op-ed. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president."

As a transgender rights advocate, Jenner felt that the government has already ignored the "marginalized and struggling community" of LGBTQ.

"My hope in him - in them - was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community," Jenner wrote. "He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party."

Though the damage has been done, Jenner explained that she desires to move on and learn from her mistakes.

Transgender Rights

The reality star turned author used her influence to speak out for transgender rights.

Sporting a white blazer, a lavender midi skirt and heels, Jenner took the stage at Women's March in Los Angeles last January as she discussed her desire to change the direction of America towards the female and trans community.

"Together as women, trans women, and cis[gender] women, we have the power to influence our communities, our families, our friends, and colleagues, and turn this country around!" Jenner explained to the crowd.

Caitlyn also took the opportunity to urge the public for the safety of transgender women of color.

This is said to be her first time attending the Women's March LA.

Personalities who were also present in the said event were fellow speakers Mira Sorvino, who lashed out at "predators" like Bill Cosby, Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and rapper R. Kelly. Actress Bella Thorne and Amber Heard also made their stand about the rights of women.

