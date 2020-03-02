One Direction Might NEVER Have a Reunion After Harry Styles' Cryptic Comments

Now that he is getting older, Harry Styles has been "re-evaluating what's important."

According to the 26-year-old heartthrob, after spending a decade under the spotlight, he started looking at things in a different light and realized that some things do not make him as happy as he thought they did.

Speaking to iHeartRadio's Secret Sessions at the Bowery Ballroom in New York, it seems like reevaluation of what made him happy in life had led Harry far away from his past.

"I think that happens at like several different points in your life. I don't think it will be the last time that I re-evaluate what's important to me," Styles said.

"I think it happens to everyone in different times of your life, where you think you want something, and you get it and go, 'Oh, that didn't make me as happy as I thought it was going to make me.'"

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker's remarks seemed to imply that he was not happy during the last chapter of his life with One Direction, adding that he had a renewed perspective in his life as he tries to find that balance that will; eventually make him happy.

"You look for different things, and I guess I just put a lot more emphasis on trying to find the balance and trying to do what makes me happy, rather than trying to work out what I'm supposed to be doing," Styles said.

According to the curly-haired fashion icon, he also does not want to make a "big commercial album" because it is something that would never make him happy. Moreover, he brushed off the idea of creating a music that would please other people.

This comment is in reference to One Direction's albums, where each year, they release something big. It made fans think that while on tour, they created songs in between.

"It'd never make me happy. I don't think it'd make anyone who listens to it happily. And I don't think that's who I really want to be," Styles furthered.

His cryptic remarks seemed to imply he was not happy with where he was in his life in the last chapter, which slightly shatters hopes of having a 1D reunion.

Harry and 1D

Harry Styles shot to fame as a member of the British boy band One Direction when he was a teenager from 2010 until 2016. The band went their separate ways in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The "Adore You" singer has released his self-titled album, which went straight to the top spot back in 2017. Just last year, he dropped his second album, which peaked at number three in the U.K. albums chart.

Despite having such meaningful songs, Styles rarely explain the meaning behind song lyrics because he wants other people to interpret it how they would wish to.

"There are songs that I've loved in my life where I found out that it's something else, and then I'm almost like, 'I wish I didn't know that,'" Harry said.

Having fans relate to his songs is a big compliment for the "Lights Up" singer. His album, "Fine Line," show how vulnerable and emotional he is in his "sad at times." However, he revealed that what he loves about this particular record so much is that even in the saddest moments, there is a lot of optimism and moments of joy.

While he, along with the rest of his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne are thriving as solo artists and embracing new musical directions that are different from One Direction, fans are still convinced that the band will do a reunion in the future.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles