Oh, No! Gal Gadot Paranoid Over Coronavirus Scare

Fears over the novel coronavirus continue to worsen as it creates global anxiety and worldwide paranoia

As the virus spreads across the globe, it has crippled not only the tourism sector but also global trade, commerce and other industries.

With that said, everyone takes safety precautions in their own ways. Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebs, for instance, wear face masks amid the plea of health officials to refrain from wearing masks as it only promotes a dangerous myth to the public.

"Wonderwoman" Flies a Private Jet Amid Corona Scare

Actress Gal Gadot has been forced to fly via private jets, traveling between Los Angeles and Atlanta to film her latest movie "Red Notice" along with her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and The Rock.

Gadot was spotted wearing an athleisure outfit over her longline camel coat as she stepped off the plane.

As cited by the gossip site TMZ, Netflix -- the studio behind "Red Notice" -- explained that the decision to fly in private jets is in connection with the ongoing coronavirus scare and to avoid prolonging the production schedule of the high-budget global heist film.

Though Netflix bosses had a "good excuse" for commuting their actors via private planes, this raised the eyebrows of many since the "Justice League" star has already pledged to live a more eco-friendly life for her daughters Alma (8) and Maya (2).

Gal Gadot Going Green

Earlier this year, the Israeli actress insisted on flying commercials to help lessen the carbon footprint and to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

"I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing them how it should be done is a big thing because then it's being incorporated into their life," Gadot explained to People.

"So we make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with [private] jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in."

The 34-year-old A-lister also discussed introducing "wellness" into their family. This means finding balance as she juggles her work, wife duties to businessman husband, Yaron Varsano, and being a mom to her two daughters. Well, that does sound like Wonder Woman.

"I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and traveling the world - it's a struggle," Gadot furthered.

Environment Warrior

More than just a pretty face, Gal Gadot is known for being vocal about her advocacy, one of which is about "climate change" and how it affects our everyday lives.

Recently, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to praise six-year-old climate change warrior Greta Thunberg, as she described her as a "Woman of Wonder."

She shared a photo of Thunberg while delivering a speech in a large crowd.

"Sometimes it takes a force of nature to change human nature. Greta Thunberg, you are a true Woman of Wonder and I thank you for that," Gadot wrote.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles