Poor Miley! Gabriella Brooks ‘Better’ For Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus is not the only one who is enjoying a new life with someone new. Even Liam Hemsworth found peace away from his ex-wife, thanks to Gabriella Brooks!

Nearly three months since Liam started his romantic relationship with Gabriella Brooks, a source claims that the two have a stable relationship and are in a good place together already.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said: "He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley [Cyrus] and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama."

The 30-year-old actor ended his almost 10-year romance with the "Hannah Montana" star last year. They agreed to separate in August 2019 and eventually finalized their divorce earlier this 2020.

The insider went on and explained Liam's relationship status with Gabriella. They source said that the young model helped Hemsworth build his confidence and even played an "encouraging role" in his life following his catastrophic marriage with the 27-year-old "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker.

"They are very happy together, and it's comfortable and easy," the source continued.

Compared to his relationship with Cyrus, which was on and off numerous times, Hemsworth's romance with Brooks right now is the most stable he had in his life. And he seems to be determined to keep the relationship going and make it even stronger as days go by.

When Did They Make It Official?

After his short-lived romance with Maddison Brown, Liam led the 21-year-old Australian model to meet his parents, Craig and Leonie, over lunch in Byron. The Hemsworth parents reportedly approved and liked Gabriella so much.

Since the meeting, the model has been receiving so much support from Craig and Leonie, something Cyrus did not get before.

Their relationship progressed even more while Liam's divorce process was still on-going.

In fact, when Hemsworth held an extended 30th birthday celebration on Jan. 13, he chose to spend the day with Brooks. New Idea luckily photographed the "Isn't It Romantic" actor and his then-rumored new girlfriend at Byron Bay beach in New South Wales, Australia.

The photographs revealed that the two got already more comfortable -- and steamy, at the same time -- with each other.

In the photos, Liam and Gabriella can be seen lying side by side on the sand, sharing a kiss, doing all the PDA, and hugging each other.

More PDA-filled moments emerged online, which only proved that Hemsworth is truly happy now without her ex-wife.

Miley is Happy, Too!

Before this news, a different source close to Cyrus and Simpson told Hollywood Life that the couple's families have been supportive of their blooming romance despite only dating for a few months.

"There's no drama or fighting between them at all. They're both homebodies a lot of the time. It's just easy," the insider said.

The source also revealed that the couple is happy with years-old friendship, which turned into the foundation of their relationship. Moreover, Miley and Cody's common hobbies and interests strengthened their relationship even more.

