Brad Pitt Magic: Jennifer Aniston Agreed To 'Friends' Reunion Special Because Of Ex!

To say that "Friends" fans all over the world are excited to see the sitcom's reunion special happening in May is an understatement.

"Friends" avid viewers are surely over the moon and counting down the days to see the original cast hanging out together, just like the old times.

But aside from HBO Max, the producers, and six original pals, the 90s hit TV show's fans should also thank another person who made the reunion special happen. It is no other than Brad Pitt.

Wait; what? How did that happen if Brad Pitt was not even part of the show? He made a cameo appearance once, but he surely doesn't have the last say to make this epic reunion happen.

Brad Pitt's Convincing Powers

Well, according to a Hollywood insider, the 50-year-old actor encouraged her ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston (who is one of the lead stars of the show) to say yes to the fans' request.

The 51-year-old, who plays the role of Rachel Green, is said to have been the most reluctant star to have a reunion. For some reason, Jennifer seems not a fan of the idea of the cast getting back together in front of the camera.

It turns out that a little push from her ex-husband would be the key for her to take the plunge.

"After reuniting with Brad at her birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said he thought it would be a great idea to honor their success and that fans still hold the show in such high regard," a source told Closer Magazine.

"He told her it feels like the right time to get back together and encouraged her change of heart. He advised her to say 'yes' when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary."

Brad Pitt on 'Friends'

Pitt once made a cameo appearance at the show's Season 8. He played the role of Will Colbert, Ross' (David Schwimmer) high school pal and the second member of their so-called "I Hate Rachel Green" club.

Brad's "Friends" guesting happened at the height of his happy marriage with Jennifer. He is a self-confessed fan of the show and would often visit his then-wife on the set. However, Pitt would just distance himself from the crowd to avoid distraction.

The team behind the hit TV show convinced Brad to appear in a special episode, which was also perfect timing to promote his upcoming movie that time called "Spy Game."

Friends Reunion, No Turning Back

On February 21, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer sent the internet into a total frenzy after simultaneously posting a throwback photo of the entire cast with a caption: "It's happening."

HBO Max's chief content officer Kevin Reilly then confirmed the reunion special and said that it would be a one-off unscripted or talk show-like episode, where the original cast hang out and talk about their experiences about the hit TV series.

