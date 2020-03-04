Not Funny! Prince William Cracks Jokes at 'Dramatic' Coronovirus Crisis and Panic

The COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, is continuously spreading a massive scare in different parts of the world. It has already affected 49 countries, with most cases coming from China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

The virus outbreak, which originated in China in December 2019, has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "global health emergency."

It now has more than 95,000 confirmed cases around the world and has taken the lives of over 3,200 victims all over the world.

Coronavirus Joke, Not Cool

At the height of the major global health crisis, Prince William has taken it lightly by cracking jokes about spreading the deadly COVID-19 virus.

During Prince William and Kate Middleton's meeting with health workers in Dublin, Ireland, the 37-year-old Prince was caught on camera telling jokes about him and his wife spreading the said virus.

"By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry," Prince William quipped.

"We're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop," he added.

Speaking directly to National Ambulance Service advance paramedic Joe Mooney during Tuesday night's reception at the Guinness Storehouse, the Duke of Cambridge was also heard saying: "I bet everyone's like 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like 'no, you've just got a cough.'"

William, who is the second in line to the crown, also asked the health workers if they think that the coverage on the worldwide spread of coronavirus was just being "hyped up" by the media.

"It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?" Prince William said.

Prince William's remarks came after he and the Duchess of Cambridge are said to be following guidelines from Public Health England, which led them to proceed with their royal engagements.

Despite the alarming virus outbreak, the royal couple continuously shook hands with dozens of people during the first day of their three-day tour in Ireland.

Royals vs. Coronavirus

Earlier this week, Prince William's grandmother was photographed wearing gloves during an investiture ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II's move sparked rumors that it is her precautionary move to avoid catching the said virus.

The Buckingham Palace explained that it is just normal for the 93-year-old monarch to wear gloves during public engagements.

Meanwhile, several students from Thomas's Battersea -- the private school attended by the Cambridge kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- were also tested for coronavirus and have been placed under self-quarantine while waiting for the result of the tests.

Coronavirus in the United Kingdom

As of writing, there are now 51 reported cases of coronavirus in Prince William's hometown, while Ireland had two confirmed cases. The first infected patient came from Wales, and one of the infected patients is a British passenger who died while onboard a virus-hit cruise ship.

COVID-19 share similar symptoms with pneumonia, such as slight cold, fever and difficulty in breathing. As of now, there is no specific cure and immunization to prevent the said virus.

